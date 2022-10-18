Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Saturday, Oct. 1

11 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Carlos Martinez, 19, Pea Ridge, in connection with DWI and failure to stop or yield.

Monday, Oct. 3

8:04 a.m. A resident of D.J. Duval Drive reported fraud in connection with an online loan request.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

10:18 a.m. Police received a report of fraud from a resident of Hayden Road involving purchase of a dog over a social media site.

Thursday, Oct. 6

11:18 p.m. Police were dispatched to a suspicious activity call on England Street. As a result of the investigation, police held Williams Martinez, 38, Rogers, until Rogers Police arrived. Rogers police cited Martinez in connection with an outstanding warrant. The items being taken were returned to the site.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

2:14 p.m. While at City Court, Judge Ray Bunch sentenced Brandon Oliver Moss, 32, Rogers, Ark., to a five-day court committ. He was transported to the Benton County Jail.

2:15 p.m. While at City Court, Judge Ray Bunch sentenced Darnell Dallance, 30, Vinita, Okla., to a two-day court committ. He was transported to the Benton County Jail.

2:16 p.m. While at City Court, Judge Ray Bunch sentenced Sarah Geiss to a 10-day court committ. Geiss, 37, Neosho, Mo., was transported to the Benton County Jail.