OPINION: Imaginings have created new inventions

When I was a small boy, at the end of the day when Dad came in from the evening farm chores, I used to sit on his lap and help him read the newspaper. We lived on the farm along Otter Creek north of Pea Ridge on the way to Jacket, Mo.

Our newspaper was the Fort Smith "Southwest Times-Record." Some of my earliest memories are of the headlines of World War II, of battleships and tanks and fox-holes and B-29s, and, reading the comic page. Dad's rocking chair in our old house sat between the wood-burning heating stove and the radio, which was by the door to the kitchen. It would be another two years before the REA and Carroll Electric Cooperative would bring electricity to our farm, so the radio was powered by a car battery which sat on a small shelf beneath the radio set. We read our newspaper by the light of the coal-oil lamp.

The cartoon strips included Dagwood and Blondie, Red Ryder, Allie Oop, Mutt and Jeff, Little Lulu, Dogpatch, Nancy, Little Orphan Annie and Dick Tracy. Dad would read out loud, and if I asked, he would spell out the words. That's the way I learned my ABCs. All the comic strips were my favorites, but Dick Tracy was my special favorite. Dick Tracy was a police detective, a super-sleuth. He and his partner, Sam Ketchem, cracked the toughest cases and put the meanest crooks behind bars, all with the help of their two-way wrist radios. That was 1944.

I've thought a lot about those two-way wrist radios which were being imagined back in 1944. It seemed pretty farfetched, back then, to think you might put a radio in a little case that could be strapped to someone's wrist! Why, you couldn't put even one radio vacuum tube into such a small case, and even if the tubes were made really small, your moving arms would rattle them out of their sockets, their heat would burn your arm, and where would you put the battery? Dick Tracy's two-way wrist radio had an antenna that reached up inside his shirt sleeve and was clipped at the shoulder. We thought, how could such a short antenna really pick up a radio signal? So, the two-way wrist radio looked like an impossible idea, back in 1944.

Well, now, in 2008, almost everyone is carrying a "twoway wrist radio." Not only is the antenna tiny and mostly hidden, but the battery and the transistors that do all the things the radio tubes used to do are packed into the little case, and there is even space to tuck in a camera as well. But, they don't call it a two-way wrist radio. It's a cell phone. It's a camera-phone. It's for browsing, emailing, messaging, texting, calling, picturing, making a nuisance of yourself (oops, that just slipped out).

Surely Dick Tracy, and his hero Fearless Fosdick, would be proud to see that today's crimestoppers nearly everywhere are using these compact two-way communicators. Sadly, they might not be so impressed to learn that this splendid invention is also sometimes being used carelessly, thoughtlessly and harmfully.

Needless to say, I am all for little kids who like to sit on Dad's lap, or Mother's lap, helping read the newspaper. It is quite a way to become aware of the life around us, and to consider not only what's going on in our times, but also to imagine the "what ifs," and to dream of possibilities which for a time may seem farfetched and unachievable.

Our Creator has certainly tucked into His Creation fascinating things waiting to be discovered and explored.

•••

Editor's note: Jerry Nichols, a native of Pea Ridge, was an award-winning columnist, a retired Methodist minister with a passion for history, former vice president of the Pea Ridge Historical Society. This column was originally published March 5, 2008.