OPINION: Blackhawk girls take 2nd in conference

The Hawks volleyball team is headed into post season play having earned a bye into the semifinals with their second-place finish.

They will play at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Prairie Grove against the survivor of an earlier match this week. The winner of Wednesday's match will play for the championship Thursday night. Regardless of how the games turn out this week, the Hawks will be headed off for play in the state tournament next week.

The likely No. 1 seed of the state tourney would be 24-4 Brookland, winner of the state's toughest volleyball league in the 4A Northeast. Brookland is also hosting the 4A State tournament which will give them a huge advantage.

Shiloh will be a high seed being the 4A Northwest conference winner with a 18-4 mark. Pottsville won the 4A Central with a 16-4 mark overall, with always tough Mena winning a league title again, taking the 4A West with a 21-2 standard.

Blackhawk 4A Northwest

Volleyball final

volleyball standings

Shiloh^13-0

Pea Ridge^11-2

Farmington^9-4

Gravette^9-4

Prairie Grove^8-5

Huntsville^6-7

Berryville^3-10

Gentry^1-12

MaxPreps/CBS 5A poll

5A West football

The top three teams in 5A remain the same in Shiloh, Robinson and Mills. Amazingly, all three teams are in the 5A for the first time.

The 5A conferences send only four representatives to the playoffs, compared to the five reps the 4A class sends. What that means is that schools that are winless in their respective district races at this point in the conference season are virtually eliminated from playoff contention with single win teams just a hairsbreadth behind them.

Teams with four conference wins are generally a lock for the postseason, meaning Shiloh and Prairie Grove are headed for the brackets. Farmington probably won't get their fourth win this week when they invade Springdale as they are 12-point underdogs, but they are likely to pick up their fourth before season's end.

The other 5A West seed will probably go to Harrison, though they are currently deadlocked with Alma at 2-2. Harrison is a 14-point favorite entertaining Dardanelle this week, with Alma hosting 4-0 Prairie Grove. The Tigers are 10-point favorites over the Airedales, but they ARE playing in Alma.

The fourth game of the week sees Clarksville coming to the Ridge to take on the Blackhawks. Coach Cook's charges are 5-point favorites to best the Panthers.

Last week

Last week was the week of the blowout, with the four conference winners averaging 62 points each.

Clarksville was the biggest victim, losing to Farmington 70-14. Harrison ran roughshod over Alma, clobbering the 'Dales 63-27. Prairie Grove scored easily, but gave up four touchdowns in their 53-26 pounding of Dardanelle. Finally, though the Hawks hung with the private school boys in the early going, they were eventually overcome by Shiloh to the tune of 52-10

Oct. 19, 2022

1. Shiloh^6-1

2. Robinson^6-1

3. LR Mills^7-0

4. LR Parkview^5-2

5. Camden^6-1

6. Hot Springs^5-2

7. Farmington^5-2

8. Magnolia^5-2

9. Pine Bluff^5-2

10. Wynne^5-2

11. Valley View^6-1

12. Prairie Grove^6-1

13. Nettleton^6-1

14. Harrison^4-3

15. Batesville^5-2

16. White Hall^3-4

17. Morrilton^5-3

18. Beebe^4-3

19. Vilonia^3-4

20. Alma^5-2

21. Batesville Southside^4-3

22. Maumelle^2-5

23. PB Watson Chapel^1-6

24. Dardanelle^3-4

25. HS Lakeside^1-6

26. Texarkana^2-5

27. Pea Ridge^2-5

28. Brookland^1-6

29. Forrest City^1-6

30. Hope^1-6

31. Clarksville^0-7

32. DeQueen^0-7

33. Paragould^1-6

Editor's note: John McGee, an award-winning columnist, sports writer and art teacher at Pea Ridge elementary schools, writes a regular sports column for The TIMES. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. He can be contacted through The TIMES at [email protected]