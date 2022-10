A Seligman, Mo., man was killed when he was hit by a vehicle traveling north on I-49 about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11.

According to Arkansas State Police, Melvin Harwell, 74, Seligman, Mo., was in the center of the exit ramp at the Stephen Carr exit ramp (66 mile marker) when he was struck by a vehicle. The name of the driver was not released.