Obituaries for the Oct. 19, 2022, edition of The Pea Ridge TIMES

Brenda Sue Drain

Brenda Sue Drain, 45, of Bentonville, Ark., died Oct. 7, 2022, in Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville. She was born July 1, 1977, in Bentonville to Charles William Drain and Judy Ann Roller Drain.

She was employed by Wal-Mart for 15 years and her last job was working in the jewelry warehouse. Brenda loved to read, cook, ride her Harley-Davidson bike, she made Christmas candy for her family every year, and loved to spend time with her loved ones.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Charlene Cade.

Survivors are two nieces, Kelsey Cade of Bentonville and Julia Drain (Joseph Kimbell) of Rogers; two nephews, Cody Cade (Amanda) of Anderson, Mo., and Chandler Drain of Pea Ridge; a brother, Charles Drain of Bentonville; a granddaughter, Mercie Voirol of Bentonville; six grand nieces and nephews, Elliana Kimbell, Kylie Cade, Kynleigh Vanwinckle, Luke Cade, Jax Cade, Caysen Drain; and many friends.

A memorial graveside was at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Twelve Corners Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home of Pea Ridge.

Glenda Rose Watts

Glenda Rose Watts, 76, of El Dorado, Ark., died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Life Touch's John R Williamson Hospice House. She was born Jan. 2, 1946, in El Dorado, Ark., to John W. and Ola Mae Stratton Karriker.

A homemaker, she enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, cooking and time with her family. She was a member of Happy Home Church near Hampton, Ark.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Herman Karriker; an infant sister, Georgia Catherine Karriker; a great-grandson, Jabob Ryan Livingston; and her husband, Jack Watts.

Survivors are a daughter Staci Watts (Jeff) of El Dorado; sons, Michael Livingston (Kimberley) of Bella Vista, Ark., and Jason Livingston (Marsha) of Pea Ridge, Ark.; a sister, Sherril Prothro (Sid) Flower Mound, Texas; a brother Jerry Karriker (Nancy) of Fairfax, Va.; grandchildren, Mike Livingston (Hilary), Mark Livingston, Colby Lindsay (Becca), Katie Lindsay (Jeremy), Jonathan Livingston (Heather), Chris Livingston, Brandon Livingston, Ty Jones, Haylee McKinnis (Lee); and great grandchildren Aaliyah, Alaynnah, Faith, Chase, Kimber, Karsen, Axel, Lily, Kayleigh, Elleigh, Molleigh, Jack, Tilleigh, Elizabeth, Charlie, Mackenzie, Mallori, Hayden, Ryan and Adilynn.

The family celebrated Glenda's life at 11 am, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Smackover Assembly of God Church with Rev. Mark Stratton officiating.

Cremation services were provided by Young's Funeral Directors.

Memorials may be made to Life Touch Hospice, 2301 Champagnolle Road, El Dorado, AR 71730.

