More than $101,000 raised in junior livestock auction

BENTONVILLE -- Once again, the junior livestock premium auction held at the Benton County Fair was a huge success for area youth gaining knowledge and experience in agriculture.

More than $101,000 was raised at the Oct. 1 premium auction to help Benton County youth with their livestock projects (an average of more than $900 per participant). And additional dollars were still coming in, with other businesses and individuals adding to the bid amounts.

Businesses and individuals bid hundreds and sometimes thousands of dollars to support the livestock projects and make it possible for members of 4-H clubs, FFA, and other agriculture organizations to learn about raising cattle, hogs, sheep, and goats.

And unlike some fair auctions, the young farmers were allowed to keep their animals and use the money to recoup expenses or to start all over again and raise another animal for next year's fair.

Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL Kenlee Harris of Town & Country 4-H gets ready to show her grand champion steer at the Benton County Fair Youth Premium Livestock Auction on Saturday, Oct. 1.

