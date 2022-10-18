Library hosts Fall Festival

Mark your calendars!

Pea Ridge Community Library is hosting a Fall Festival from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.

There will be tons of fun games and activities for the whole family to enjoy.

A variety of vendors will be present as well. You can expect music, games, snacks and so much more.

•••

Editor's note: Allison Harrison is the social media and programs coordinator of the Pea Ridge Community Library. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. She can be reached at the library at 451-8442.