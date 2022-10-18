Jr. High choir students achieve honors

Pea Ridge Junior High School choir students auditioned for the junior high all region honor choir Oct. 8.

This audition included all schools in the region regardless of size or classification. More than 1,000 students auditioned from more than 10 different school districts, according to choir director Sara Eubanks.

"Six of our talented singers qualified for the region honor choir and will perform at the Arend Arts Center on Nov. 5," Eubanks said. "These students worked extremely hard and I am so proud of them!"