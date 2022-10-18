Sign in
Hogs

by Randy Moll | October 18, 2022 at 6:00 a.m.
Annabelle Grace Bell of Decatur FFA Champion AOB Hog

  photo  Aubrey Dickinson of Gentry FFA Reserve Champion Market Hog
  
  photo  Colton Bell of Decatur FFA Supreme Overall Gilt
  
  photo  Dax Dickinson of Outdoor Adventures 4-H Grand Champion Market Hog
  
  photo  Kayla Philpott of Gentry FFA Grand Champion Commercial Gilt
  
  photo  Rhandell Fipps of Decatur FFA Reserve Champion Gilt
  
  photo  Annie Janes of Decatur FFA, Reserve AOB
  
  photo  California Harrington of Decatur FFA
  
  photo  Jacob Moorman of Siloam Springs FFA, Grand Birkshire
  
  photo  Lydia Roughley of Town & Country 4-H
  
  photo  Natalie Campen of Bloomfield 4-H
  
  photo  Tenley Patterson of Bloomfield 4-H
  
  photo  Whitley Vore of Gravette Gleamers 4-H, Reserve Duroc Gilt
  

