Hawks fell to Saints Friday

Pea Ridge hosted Shiloh Friday, Oct. 14. The Blackhawks lost to the Saints 10-51.

Statistics from the game:

Passing:

Gavin Dixon- 15 for 30 for 131 yards and 2 interceptions (long of 34)

Team total passing - 15 for 30 for 131 yards and 2 interceptions (long of 34)

Rushing:

Seth Foster - 22 carries for 89 yards and 1 TD (long of 12)

Gavin Dixon - 7 carries 8 yards (long of 8)

Cody Morales - 4 carries for 19 yards (long of 7)

Team rushing total - 33 carries for 116 yards and 1 TD (long of 12, 3.5 ypc)

Receiving:

Kayden Rains - 2 receptions for 20 yards (long of 11)

Caden Thompson - 2 receptions for 8 yards (long of 10)

Austin James - 4 receptions for 59 yards (long of 34)

Seth Foster - 1 reception for -2 yards

Braydon Wright - 2 receptions for 10 yards

Bowen Phillips - 4 receptions for 36 yards (long of 15)

Team receiving total - 15 receptions for 131 yards (long of 34, 8.7 ypc)

Total offense - 63 plays for 247 yards and 1 TD (3.9 ypp)

Kick returns

Seth Foster - 2 returns 24 (long of 16)

Jonathan Lyons - 3 returns for 69 yards (long of 44)

Kicking:

XP:

Damian Trejo - 1-1

FG:

Damian Trejo - 1-1 (38 yards)

Punting:

Dixon - 1 punt for 59 yards (inside 20)

Austin James - 1 punt for 21 yards

Kickoffs:

Trejo - 3 kickoffs for 92 yards and 1 touchback

Penalties:

PR - 5 penalties for 52 yards

Shiloh - 8 penalties for 77 yards

Scoring plays:

Shiloh - 5 yard run by No. 21 Bo Williams with 9:30 left in first quarter. 2pc good. 8-0

Pea Ridge - 7 yard run by No. 28 Seth Foster with 9:06 let in second quarter. XP good. 8-7

Shiloh - 8 yard run by No. 21 Bo Williams with 7:57 left in second quarter. 2pc good. 16-7

Shiloh - 5 yard run by No. 21 Bo Williams with 5:32 left in second quarter. XP good. 23-7

Shiloh - 9 yard reception by No. 9 Bodie Neal with 9:34 left in third quarter. XP good. 30-7

Shiloh - 35 yard run by No. 21 Bo Williams with 4:39 left in third quarter. XP good. 37-7

Pea Ridge - 38 yard field goal by No. 13 Damien Trejo with :09 left in third quarter. 37-10

Shiloh - 1 yard run by Arrellano with 11:!4 left in fourth quarter. 2pc good. 45-10

Shiloh - 66 yard reception by Baublitz with 2:10 left in fourth quarter. XP good. 52-10

Final score:

Pea Ridge 10

Shiloh 52