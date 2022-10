Mitzi Taylor of NWA Taylor Real Estate said she's hosting a grand opening and ribbon cutting from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at her new location, 1997 West Pickens Road.

She said there will be a ribbon cutting with the Bentonville Chamber of Commerce at 4:30. Following the ribbon cutting, there will be "fun, food, drawings and a mechanical bull."