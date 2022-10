GARFIELD -- The city will give away 100 trees donated by the Walton Family Foundation from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, Oct. 22. Trees are available first come, first served to city residents. City officials request proof of residence such as a water or trash bill.

There are redbuds, tulip trees, northern red oak and bald cypress available.

For additional information, call City Hall at 479-359-3652 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.