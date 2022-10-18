Court reports

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022

Donnell D. Ballance, 30, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Brandon Oliver Moss, 32, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty;

Joshua Daniel Griffith, 30, failure to register or transfer, guilty; no or expired drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability; insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Sarah L. Geiss, 37, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; theft by deception, dismissed; hindering apprehension, guilty; hindering apprehension, guilty; hindering apprehension, guilty; communicating false alarm, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Elio Daniel Reyes, 25, contempt and failure to complete drug and alcohol safety education program , guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Freddy Medina, 32, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Scarlet Chapman, 20, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Kassy Alana Gross, 32, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Elauna Rose Knoefler, 20, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit

Austin Marie Hardin, 34, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Andrea Dawn Wickersham, 32, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Jonathan Lucas, 45, animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Levi D. Staten, 45, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Jaysten J. Platt, 31, animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Abby Nicole Anderson, 19, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Rachel M. Barton, 40, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Nathan E. Boettcher, 28, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, guilty

Genesis Araceli Caldera, 25, animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty

Savannah L Carden, 23, possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Edward Shane Curnett, 42, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Vallona Marie Davidson, 57, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Bianca Ellen Deshields, 19, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, guilty

Lisette Enriquez, 35, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, guilty

Kameryn E. Fabrizio, 23, domestic battery, guilty

Karenna R. Foster, 19, speeding , bond forfeit; speeding, bond forfeit

Jacquelyn Hill, 41, speeding, bond forfeit

Justin P. Khanhthamany, 36, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Bilita Kimel, 28, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Joanna M. Latona, 51, speeding, bond forfeit

Cole S. Law, 22, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit

Leta J. Martinez, 58, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Marcus M. Medina, 42, contempt of court, guilty

Jose E. Najarro-Ramirez, 27, violation of ignition interlock device, guilty

Aaron Jacob Nazro, 20, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Julie A. Peters, 55, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed; contempt and failure to complete drug and alcohol safety education program, nol prossed

Raul Ramiraez-Esteban, 37, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit

Savannah Lynn Robinson, 18, no insurance proof present, guilty

Catalin Angel Sauer, 54, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Jana Ranell Schodrowski, 38, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; no headlights or one headlight, guilty

Charlotte Ann Wheeler, 58, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Terry Lee Douglas, 63, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Darwin Uwaldo, 31, no or expired drivers license, guilty

Robert Paul Flick, 46, no proof of liability insurance, bond forfeit

Joanna J. Losey, 50, no proof of liability insurance, guilty