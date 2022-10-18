Court reports

District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022
Donnell D. Ballance, 30, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Brandon Oliver Moss, 32, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty;
Joshua Daniel Griffith, 30, failure to register or transfer, guilty; no or expired drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability; insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Sarah L. Geiss, 37, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; theft by deception, dismissed; hindering apprehension, guilty; hindering apprehension, guilty; hindering apprehension, guilty; communicating false alarm, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Elio Daniel Reyes, 25, contempt and failure to complete drug and alcohol safety education program , guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Freddy Medina, 32, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Scarlet Chapman, 20, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Kassy Alana Gross, 32, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Elauna Rose Knoefler, 20, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit
Austin Marie Hardin, 34, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Andrea Dawn Wickersham, 32, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Jonathan Lucas, 45, animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Levi D. Staten, 45, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Jaysten J. Platt, 31, animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Abby Nicole Anderson, 19, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Rachel M. Barton, 40, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Nathan E. Boettcher, 28, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, guilty
Genesis Araceli Caldera, 25, animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty
Savannah L Carden, 23, possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Edward Shane Curnett, 42, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Vallona Marie Davidson, 57, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Bianca Ellen Deshields, 19, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, guilty
Lisette Enriquez, 35, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, guilty
Kameryn E. Fabrizio, 23, domestic battery, guilty
Karenna R. Foster, 19, speeding , bond forfeit; speeding, bond forfeit
Jacquelyn Hill, 41, speeding, bond forfeit
Justin P. Khanhthamany, 36, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Bilita Kimel, 28, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Joanna M. Latona, 51, speeding, bond forfeit
Cole S. Law, 22, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit
Leta J. Martinez, 58, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Marcus M. Medina, 42, contempt of court, guilty
Jose E. Najarro-Ramirez, 27, violation of ignition interlock device, guilty
Aaron Jacob Nazro, 20, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Julie A. Peters, 55, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed; contempt and failure to complete drug and alcohol safety education program, nol prossed
Raul Ramiraez-Esteban, 37, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit
Savannah Lynn Robinson, 18, no insurance proof present, guilty
Catalin Angel Sauer, 54, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Jana Ranell Schodrowski, 38, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; no headlights or one headlight, guilty
Charlotte Ann Wheeler, 58, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Terry Lee Douglas, 63, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Darwin Uwaldo, 31, no or expired drivers license, guilty
Robert Paul Flick, 46, no proof of liability insurance, bond forfeit
Joanna J. Losey, 50, no proof of liability insurance, guilty