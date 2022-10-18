Sign in
by Randy Moll | October 18, 2022 at 6:00 a.m.
Alicia Blas-Leon, Maysville 4-H

  photo  Ayden Jowers, Gravette Gleamers 4-H, Grand Champion
  
  photo  Bailey Malone, Logan 4-H
  
  photo  Berkley Jarvis, Gravette Gleamers 4-H
  
  photo  Brooklyn Carte, Gravette FFA/Logan 4-H
  
  photo  Clayton Nall, Centerton 4-H
  
  photo  Colin Wilson
  
  photo  Danielle Dillon, Gravette Gleamers 4-H
  
  photo  Emily Jackson. Logan 4-H
  
  photo  Emily Myers of Siloam Springs FFA/Logan 4-H
  
  photo  Emma Evans, Logan 4-H
  
  photo  Jacey Smith
  
  photo  Jacob Curtis, Gravette FFA
  
  photo  Jake Myers, Siloam Springs FFA/Logan 4-H
  
  photo  Jaylea Amos, Logan 4-H
  
  photo  Kelsi Amos, Gentry FFA/Logan 4-H
  
  photo  Kenlee Harris, Town & Country 4-H, Grand Champion Steer
  
  photo  Knox Griffin, Logan 4-H
  
  photo  Kylie Smith, Decatur FFA/Logan 4-H
  
  photo  Lanie White Lemonds, Maysville 4-H
  
  photo  Lauren Powell, Battlefield 4-H
  
  photo  Myla Viramontes, Logan 4-H
  
  photo  Olivia R. Scribner, Bloomfield 4-H
  
  photo  Paden Smith, Logan 4-H
  
  photo  Reagan Amos, Gentry FFA/Logan 4-H
  
  photo  Stihl Somerville, Maysville 4-H
  
  photo  Weston Evans, Logan 4-H
  
  photo  Wyatt Jackson, Logan 4-H
  
  photo  Amesha Craig of Maysville 4-H
  
  photo  Brooke Handle of Town & County 4-H
  
  photo  Brynn Cordeiro of Gentry FFA
  
  photo  Haden Gunsaulis of Siloam Springs 4-H
  
  photo  Hudson Harris of Town & Country 4-H
  
  photo  Jacen Galyean of Gentry FFA
  
  photo  Jasper Schaffer of Town & Country 4-H
  
  photo  Kinley Weir of Siloam Springs FFA/Logan 4-H
  
  photo  Kinzie McGarrah of Maysville 4-H
  
  photo  Korbin White of Maysville 4-H
  
  photo  Ryder Andrews of Logan 4-H
  
  photo  Logan Smith of Logan 4-H
  
  photo  Makayla Severs of Outdoor Adventures 4-H
  
  photo  Mason Wood of Apple Spur 4-H
  
  photo  Megan Severs of Outdoor Adventures 4-H
  
  photo  Natalee Barber of Maysville 4-H
  
  photo  Paden Lemonds of Maysville 4-H Reserve Grand Commercial Dairy Heifer
  
  photo  Paisley Amos of Logan 4-H
  
  photo  Ramsey Andrews of Logan 4-H
  
  photo  Reagan Rigney of Gentry FFA
  
  photo  Sullivan Schaffer of Town & Country 4-H
  
  photo  Trista Andrews of Siloam Springs FFA
  
  photo  Markslee Smith of Logan 4-H, Junior Champion Commercial Dairy Heifer
  

