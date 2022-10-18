Alicia Blas-Leon, Maysville 4-H
Cattle
Ayden Jowers, Gravette Gleamers 4-H, Grand Champion
Bailey Malone, Logan 4-H
Berkley Jarvis, Gravette Gleamers 4-H
Brooklyn Carte, Gravette FFA/Logan 4-H
Clayton Nall, Centerton 4-H
Colin Wilson
Danielle Dillon, Gravette Gleamers 4-H
Emily Jackson. Logan 4-H
Emily Myers of Siloam Springs FFA/Logan 4-H
Emma Evans, Logan 4-H
Jacey Smith
Jacob Curtis, Gravette FFA
Jake Myers, Siloam Springs FFA/Logan 4-H
Jaylea Amos, Logan 4-H
Kelsi Amos, Gentry FFA/Logan 4-H
Kenlee Harris, Town & Country 4-H, Grand Champion Steer
Knox Griffin, Logan 4-H
Kylie Smith, Decatur FFA/Logan 4-H
Lanie White Lemonds, Maysville 4-H
Lauren Powell, Battlefield 4-H
Myla Viramontes, Logan 4-H
Olivia R. Scribner, Bloomfield 4-H
Paden Smith, Logan 4-H
Reagan Amos, Gentry FFA/Logan 4-H
Stihl Somerville, Maysville 4-H
Weston Evans, Logan 4-H
Wyatt Jackson, Logan 4-H
Amesha Craig of Maysville 4-H
Brooke Handle of Town & County 4-H
Brynn Cordeiro of Gentry FFA
Haden Gunsaulis of Siloam Springs 4-H
Hudson Harris of Town & Country 4-H
Jacen Galyean of Gentry FFA
Jasper Schaffer of Town & Country 4-H
Kinley Weir of Siloam Springs FFA/Logan 4-H
Kinzie McGarrah of Maysville 4-H
Korbin White of Maysville 4-H
Ryder Andrews of Logan 4-H
Logan Smith of Logan 4-H
Makayla Severs of Outdoor Adventures 4-H
Mason Wood of Apple Spur 4-H
Megan Severs of Outdoor Adventures 4-H
Natalee Barber of Maysville 4-H
Paden Lemonds of Maysville 4-H Reserve Grand Commercial Dairy Heifer
Paisley Amos of Logan 4-H
Ramsey Andrews of Logan 4-H
Reagan Rigney of Gentry FFA
Sullivan Schaffer of Town & Country 4-H
Trista Andrews of Siloam Springs FFA
Markslee Smith of Logan 4-H, Junior Champion Commercial Dairy Heifer
Print Headline: Cattle
Sponsor Content