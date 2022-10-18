Boys take 1st; girls take 2nd in Huntsville

Huntsville Eagles Invitational
Oct. 15, 2022
Huntsville High School
Huntsville, Ark.
Team scores
1 Pea Ridge High School 25
2 Huntsville High School 55
3 Gentry High School 67
4 Elkins High School 93
Boys 5,000-meter run
5 Cameron Smith^19:49.54
6 Grandon Grant^19:51.54
7 Sebasttien Mullikin^ 19:51.98
8 Tian Grant^19:52.09
9 Troy Ferguson^19:52.20
10 Jacob Stein^19:52.36
16 Zachary Etzkorn^21:51.73 13
17 Parker Tillman^22:01.22
18 Noah Pruitt^22:14.02
21 Isaac Cruz^22:59.09
22 Preston Wheeless23:00.56
24 Nikolas Galbraith^23:10.90
28 Trysten Simonds^25:10.23
30 Davis Tenney^25:44.92
33 Sammy Wilkerson^26:27.06
Girls team scores
1 Kingston
2 Pea Ridge High School
Girls 5,000-meter run finals
5 RyLee Raines^22:52.92
13 Emily Scott^25:48.76
15 Ava Pippin^26:18.68
16 Leah Atkins^26:31.83
17 Harley Ingram^27:00.37
22 Brylee Hardy^30:33.32 13
23 Kylee Tidwell^31:30.22
Jr. High boys team scores
1 Ramay Jr. High School
2 St. Vincent De Paul Middle School
3 Pea Ridge Jr. High
4 Kingston
Jr. boys two-mile run
1 Cruz Porter^11:42.63
20 Gavin Ora^13:45.03
21 Colin Slocum^13:45.21
24 Hudson Winkley^14:02.10
28 Boston Powell^14:28.93
41 Sawyer Bowen^15:30.37
42 Talbert Reynolds^15:31.83
44 Cash David^15:47.16
46 Talon Chafin^15:49.76
47 Brandon Jacobson^16:09.96
48 Gunner Young^16:26.60
49 Justin LeRoux^16:41.82
54 Cj Harmbrick^17:55.39
62 Richard LeRoux^19:61.81
67 Cade Cops^22:41.34
Jr. High girls team scores
1 St. Vincent De Paul Middle School
2 Ramay Jr. High School
3 Pea Ridge Jr. High
4 Kingston
5 Elkins High School
Jr. High girls two-mile run
6 Brenna Walker^14:29.71
12 Paisley Tillman^15:15.35
16 Bailey Walker^16:01.77
17 Ada Lark^16:08.73
18 Zoey Hinojosa^16:11.25
28 Lainne Powers^16:55.35
36 Kenadee Kary^18:44.35
40 Anna Schmidt^19:29.50
42 Kairi McInturff^19:38.32
43 Marlow Kelly^19:42.76
44 Alexia Hall^20:03.41
45 Patricia Thorpe^20:05.39
46 Taylor Delossantos^20:11.35
47 Bella Meyers^20:11.94
50 Chaselynn Jacobson^24:26.11