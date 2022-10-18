Sign in
Boys take 1st; girls take 2nd in Huntsville

by From Staff Reports | October 18, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.

Huntsville Eagles Invitational

Oct. 15, 2022

Huntsville High School

Huntsville, Ark.

Team scores

1 Pea Ridge High School 25

2 Huntsville High School 55

3 Gentry High School 67

4 Elkins High School 93

Boys 5,000-meter run

5 Cameron Smith^19:49.54

6 Grandon Grant^19:51.54

7 Sebasttien Mullikin^ 19:51.98

8 Tian Grant^19:52.09

9 Troy Ferguson^19:52.20

10 Jacob Stein^19:52.36

16 Zachary Etzkorn^21:51.73 13

17 Parker Tillman^22:01.22

18 Noah Pruitt^22:14.02

21 Isaac Cruz^22:59.09

22 Preston Wheeless23:00.56

24 Nikolas Galbraith^23:10.90

28 Trysten Simonds^25:10.23

30 Davis Tenney^25:44.92

33 Sammy Wilkerson^26:27.06

Girls team scores

1 Kingston

2 Pea Ridge High School

Girls 5,000-meter run finals

5 RyLee Raines^22:52.92

13 Emily Scott^25:48.76

15 Ava Pippin^26:18.68

16 Leah Atkins^26:31.83

17 Harley Ingram^27:00.37

22 Brylee Hardy^30:33.32 13

23 Kylee Tidwell^31:30.22

Jr. High boys team scores

1 Ramay Jr. High School

2 St. Vincent De Paul Middle School

3 Pea Ridge Jr. High

4 Kingston

Jr. boys two-mile run

1 Cruz Porter^11:42.63

20 Gavin Ora^13:45.03

21 Colin Slocum^13:45.21

24 Hudson Winkley^14:02.10

28 Boston Powell^14:28.93

41 Sawyer Bowen^15:30.37

42 Talbert Reynolds^15:31.83

44 Cash David^15:47.16

46 Talon Chafin^15:49.76

47 Brandon Jacobson^16:09.96

48 Gunner Young^16:26.60

49 Justin LeRoux^16:41.82

54 Cj Harmbrick^17:55.39

62 Richard LeRoux^19:61.81

67 Cade Cops^22:41.34

Jr. High girls team scores

1 St. Vincent De Paul Middle School

2 Ramay Jr. High School

3 Pea Ridge Jr. High

4 Kingston

5 Elkins High School

Jr. High girls two-mile run

6 Brenna Walker^14:29.71

12 Paisley Tillman^15:15.35

16 Bailey Walker^16:01.77

17 Ada Lark^16:08.73

18 Zoey Hinojosa^16:11.25

28 Lainne Powers^16:55.35

36 Kenadee Kary^18:44.35

40 Anna Schmidt^19:29.50

42 Kairi McInturff^19:38.32

43 Marlow Kelly^19:42.76

44 Alexia Hall^20:03.41

45 Patricia Thorpe^20:05.39

46 Taylor Delossantos^20:11.35

47 Bella Meyers^20:11.94

50 Chaselynn Jacobson^24:26.11

