Blackhawks haul in the gold from Prairie Grove

Heather Wade's running Blackhawks came home with a bus load of hardware, sweeping all four team trophies at the Prairie Grove Cross Country Invitational last week.

In addition, the Hawks had 19 runners finish among the top 15 in the four individual races.

Two Hawks claimed gold medals with Tian Grant running away with the high school boys 5K run in 16:23, with junior runner Cruz Porter claiming the junior high gold with an excellent 10:52 clocking in the 3K.

The senior boys routed the field by placing all five scorers among the first seven runners to win the team title by a large margin. Pea Ridge won with 21, followed by Berryville 71, Ozark 101, Huntsville 103, Dardenelle 115, Prairie Grove 129 and Elkins 174.

Troy Ferguson had a great race, taking third in 18:06, with Jacob Stein also running strong taking fourth in 18:20. Grandon Grant was again among the leaders as he finished sixth in 18:27, and Sebasttien Mullikin took seventh in 18:33 to finish icing the field. Cameron Smith was the Hawks' sixth runner, taking 12th in 19:33, while Zachary Etzkorn rounded out the top seven by taking 18th in 20:36.

Rylee Raines was top finisher for the varsity girl Hawks, narrowly missing a gold while taking second in 20:31. The Hawks won comfortably over second place and host Prairie Grove 44-50 with last year's 4A state champ Harrison in third with 71.

Harley Ingram was 53th with a 23:36 clocking, with Ava Pippin eighth in 23:56. Emily Scott (24:33) and Leah Atkins (25:36) rounded out the top five with 11th and 16th place finishes, respectively. The top seven was complete with Kylee Tidwell (27:46) finishing 25th and Raelynn Raines (31:05) claiming 27th.

Cruz Porter led the junior boys to a 43-57 win over Harrison for the title, with Prairie Grove scoring 52, Elkins 58, Dardanelle 68 and Berryville 78.

The Junior Hawks' next three boys scored in the top 15 after Porter, with Colin Slocum coming in fifth (11:57), Boston Powell taking 11th (12:44), and Gavin Ora grabbing 12th (12:52). Hudson Winkley (13:27) barely missed the top 15 in 17th place, but he rounded out the Hawks' winning score. Cash David and Brandon Davidson completed the top seven with marks of 13:41 (23rd) and 14:20 (28th).

The Junior Hawk girls placed all five of their scorers in the top 15 to dominate the field, winning the meet 29-54 over host Prairie Grove with Elkins scoring 56, Valley Springs 59 and Harrison 71.

Brenna Walker matched the varsity leader by taking second in the 3K race, racing to a 13:24 clocking. Paisley Tillman was again among the leaders, taking fifth in 13:53, with Bailey Walker copping 10th with a 14:39 effort. Ada Lark was 12th in 15:06 with Zoey Hinjosa filling out the top five Hawk runners with a time of 15:11 for 15th place.

Ashley Henson finished 16th (15:40) with Kenzie Weston taking 23rd with a time of 15:46.

The Hawks were scheduled to run Wednesday in the Rogers Classic Cross Country Championships.

Pea Ridge is working to get their runners for the high school state championships the first week of November.