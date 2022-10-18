Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Obituaries Church Special Sections Photos Local Publications Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Blackhawk Sports Schedule

by From Staff Reports | October 18, 2022 at 8:55 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20

5:30 p.m. /7 p.m. Football vs. Greenwood @ Greenwood, JH, 7th

Friday, Oct. 21

7 p.m. Football vs. Clarksville @ Pea Ridge, HS

Monday, Oct. 24

5:30 p.m. /7 p.m. Football vs. Farmington @ Farmington, JV, JH JV

Thursday, Oct. 27

5:30 p.m. /7 p.m. Football vs. Farmington @ Pea Ridge, JH, 7th

Friday, Oct. 28

7 p.m. Football vs. Farmington @ Farmington, HS

Monday, Oct. 31

5:30 p.m. /7 p.m. Football vs. Harrison @ Harrison, JV, JH JV

Thursday, Nov. 3

5:30 p.m. /7 p.m. Football vs. Harrison @ Pea Ridge, JH, 7th

Friday, Nov. 4

7 p.m. Football vs. Harrison @ Harrison, HS

Print Headline: Blackhawk Sports Schedule

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT