Benton County Jail

Monday, Oct. 10

9:21 a.m Gary Cook, 28, Pea Ridge, Dept. of Community Corrections, revocation of probation/parole

Tuesday, Oct. 11

4:42 p.m. Josh Griffith, 30, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, contempt of court (serving six days)

4:57 p.m. Donnell Dontia Ballance, Fayetteville, 30, by Pea Ridge Police, contempt of court (serving two days)

5:07 p.m. Brandon Oliver Moss, 32, Elkins, by Pea Ridge Police, contempt of court (serving five days)

5:16 p.m. Sarah Lynn Geiss, 37, BellaVista, by Pea Ridge Police, contempt of court, serving 10 days)

5:45 p.m. Scarlet Chapmen, 20, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, contempt of court (serving three days)

Wednesdsay, Oct. 12

12:24 p.m. Matthew Patrick Marlow, 36, by BCSO, first degree criminal mischief; aggravated assault on family or household member; second-degree domestic battering; residential burglary; kidnapping; resisting an officer

Saturday, Oct. 15

6:39 p.m. Justin P. Khanhthamany, 36, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, third degree battery; second degree assault on a family or household member