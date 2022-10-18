Benton County Health Dept. inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Sept. 19

Estella's Taqueria

200 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: Red sauce in the glass refrigerator was at 46 degrees. Raw garlic in oil at 60 degrees on the counter.

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Container of raw chicken stored on a shelf over rice in the black refrigerator and package of raw beef stored on a shelf over lettuce in the glass refrigerator. No date marking on foods such as rice or garlic oil. No test strips.

Sonic Drive-In

201 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The onion ring machine had a buildup of debris inside the cage roller.

Sept. 21

Bella Luna Picnics

130 W. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. No thermometer in the refrigerator.

Oct. 4

Victoria Mexican Restaurant

155 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: Employee cutting limes to garnish rice with one bare hand.

Noncritical violations: Spray bottles of sanitizer and bleach water were not labeled. No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Buildup of debris on the vents in the grill vent hood.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Sept. 21 -- Pea Ridge Intermediate School, 1536 N. Davis St., Pea Ridge;

Sept. 22 -- Pea Ridge Primary School, 1411 Weston St., Pea Ridge; Taco Bell, 179 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge

Oct. 4 -- Pea Ridge Middle School, 1391 Weston St., Pea Ridge;

Oct. 6 -- Pea Ridge Football Concession, 781 W. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge; Pea Ridge Junior High School, 781 W. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge; Taco Bell, 179 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge; Wendy's, 221 Slack St., Pea Ridge