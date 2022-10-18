Banana Split Cake

1 stick margarine

2 c. crushed graham cracker crumbs

2 c. powdered sugar

2 sticks margarine

3 to 4 bananas, sliced

1 can crushed pineapple

1 lg. carton whipped topping

Melt 1 stick margarine and mix with the graham cracker crumbs. Press into cake pan.

Mix two sticks margarine, two cups powdered sugar and 1/2 carton whipped topping together until thick (approximately 10 minutes).

Spread the mixture over the graham cracker crush.

Top with bananas, pineapple and the remainder of the whipped topping.

Garnish with nuts and cherries.

