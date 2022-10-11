Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Obituaries Church Special Sections Photos Local Prints Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Spanish Rice Casserole Recipe from the kitchen of Mrs. Jordon Miser

by Annette Beard | October 11, 2022 at 7:00 a.m.

Spanish Rice Casserole

Recipe from the kitchen of Mrs. Jordon Miser

Country Classics

1 lb. browned ground beef

4 c. cooked white rice

1 chopped bell pepper

1 small onion, chopped

1 can stewed tomatoes

1 can tomato sauce

1 can chopped green chilies (optional)

3 Tbsp. chili powder

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 (10 oz.) pkg. cheddar cheese, grated

Mix all ingredients, except cheese, together and put into a baking dish. Put cheese on top. Decorate with green chilies and black olives. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes or until bubbly and brown.

•••

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected].com.

Print Headline: Spanish Rice Casserole Recipe from the kitchen of Mrs. Jordon Miser

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT