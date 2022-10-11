Spanish Rice Casserole
Recipe from the kitchen of Mrs. Jordon Miser
Country Classics
1 lb. browned ground beef
4 c. cooked white rice
1 chopped bell pepper
1 small onion, chopped
1 can stewed tomatoes
1 can tomato sauce
1 can chopped green chilies (optional)
3 Tbsp. chili powder
1 tsp. garlic powder
1 (10 oz.) pkg. cheddar cheese, grated
Mix all ingredients, except cheese, together and put into a baking dish. Put cheese on top. Decorate with green chilies and black olives. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes or until bubbly and brown.
•••
Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected].com.