Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 7 No. 41

Thursday, Oct. 12, 1972

A horse on Route 1, Pea Ridge, is wearing a cast on her left front leg this week as a result of an accident in Pea Ridge Sunday night, said. Police Chief Ron Towle.

The Pea Ridge schools receive 57 mills of the taxes from its school district annually. The assessment in the district for this year's school term was $2,028,715.

James Reeves, 17, son of Mrs. Hazel Bean, was selected player of the week, for his good all-around playing at the Green Forest and Greenland games.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 17 No. 41

Wednesday, Oct. 13, 1982

The Pea Ridge City Council was scheduled to meet Thursday with Mayor Lester Hall presiding. A public hearing on the proposed use of $6,167 in revenue sharing will be held at 8:30 p.m.

Approximately 39,900 voters will be eligible to go tot he polls in Benton County Nov. 2, according to county voter registrar Mary Lou Slinkard.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 27 No. 41

Thursday, Oct. 15, 1992

A special Pea Ridge School Board meeting was held Oct. 10 to hear Gary Jackson of Hight-Jackson Architectural firm present a revised plan for an addition to the elementary school.

Antique Ford Mustangs were lined up for inspection Saturday at Pea Ridge High School where a car show was held to raise money to help pay medical expenses for Matthew Henson, 8, of Pea Ridge, who was awaiting a bone marrow transplant.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 37 No. 41

Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2002

The Pea Ridge School Board accepted the resignation of Anita Frevert, Middle School principal, in a special meeting Wednesday.

The Pea Ridge City Council will hear preliminary findings and proposals from the University of Arkansas Community Design Center team, which is working on a plan for the future of pea Ridge, at its regular monthly meeting in City Hall.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 47 No. 41

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2012

Under a moon-lit sky, riding through wooded Ozark hills following coon dogs chasing raccoons, mule riders often had to dismount to cross a fence -- often barbed-wire -- in the hunt.

Joshua Ramsey will serve another year as president of the Pea Ridge School Board following election of officers Monday.

The large-scale development plan for the new football stadium was approved by members of the Pea Ridge Planning Commission Tuesday, with acceptance of a variance for parking.