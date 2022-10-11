R3 rezone requested

A public hearing to present a rezone request and a home occupation request will be held at the beginning of the Tuesday, Oct. 4, Pea Ridge Planning Commission meeting.

Eldon Jump is requesting 3.15 acres on Hayden Road be rezoned from agricultural to residential (R-3) and Jacob Hansen is requesting a home occupation license for 696 Fox Spur.

In addition to those two business items, other items on the agenda include:

• Large scale development, Storage World, 1326 Slack St.;

• Lot split, .6 acres, 1089 N. Davis St., Jack Johnson;

• Lot split, 25.3 acres, Sugar Creek Road, Alan Schumacher; and

• Final plat, Arlington Subdivision, phase 2.

Planning Commission meetings begin at 7 p.m. and are open to the public. The meetings are held in the council room at City Hall, 977 Weston St.