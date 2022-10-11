R3 rezone approved

Traffic congestion at the intersection of Arkansas Highways 94 and 265 (West Pickens Road and Hayden Road) were the main concerns mentioned by people speaking at a public hearing Tuesday, Oct. 4, as the Planning Commission considered a request to rezone 3.15 acres from agricultural to residential.

Realtor Mitzi Taylor presented the issue telling planners the property, owned by Eldon and Margaret Jump is under contract with a developer who wants to build townhouses.

Hayden Hendrix, telling city officials he had moved to the area just less than 10 years ago, said, "Pea Ridge cannot handle the traffic."

During the discussion, planner Karen Sherman said a concept plan for 80 acres north of the site was presented to city officials during the tech review on Monday, Oct. 3. She said discussion during that time included possibilities of improving Hickman Road to provide an alternative access to move traffic to Hwy. 94 further north than at the intersection near the Junior High School.

"Traffic is a problem everywhere in town and it's not getting better," chairman Al Fowler said. "We've approved many things that will continue to contribute to the traffic ... I'm not sure my suggestion is to close the gate and not allow people to come in."

City attorney Shane Perry noted that the city has spent "millions of dollars upgrading facilities (sewer) and that there is no way this body (the Planning Commission) can suddenly not allow growth."

He said if the rezone is denied, then every property owner north of that site who applies must be treated the same way. "To me, you've got to make a decision that will be equally applied to everything."

"Density is one of the major reasons to consider when doing a rezone -- that is the seminal decision," Perry said. "I just want people to know, we're not going to stop the growth. It's going to happen. We want to make sure we treat the petitioners here fairly."

After a motion by Michael Wilhelm and second by Carolyn Wendel, the vote was approved with a single "no" vote cast by Tony Byars.