Public officials

City of Pea Ridge

P.O. Box 10

975 Weston St.

Pea Ridge, AR 72751

Hours: Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Council meetings 7 p.m. third Tuesday of each month in the Council Room, City Hall, 977 Weston St.

• Mayor: Jackie Crabtree, 479-451-1122; [email protected], expires 2022

• City clerk: Sandy Button, 479-451-1122, ext. 101; [email protected], expires 2022

City Department Heads

Building: Tony Townsend, [email protected], 479-451-1122 ext. 106

Water/wastewater: Ken Hayes, [email protected], 479-451-1109

Police: Lynn Hahn, [email protected]

Fire/ambulance: Jared Powell, [email protected]

Streets: Nathan See, [email protected], 479-451-1122 ext. 104

Council Members:

Ward 1 Position 1

• Merrill White, 479-586-8406; [email protected]; Term: expires 2024

Ward 1 Position 2

• Ginger Larsen, 479-685-5546, [email protected]; Term: expires 2022

Ward 2 Position 1

• Steve Guthrie, 479-451-8236; [email protected]; Term: expires 2024

Ward 2 Position 2

• Cody Keene, 479-366-1173; [email protected]; Term: expires 2022

Planning Commission:

• Al Fowler, chairman, 479-531-0291, Term: 2017-2021

• Michael Wilhelm, vice chairman, 402-641-3464, [email protected], Term: 2020-2024

• Patrick Wheeless, secretary, 479-715-5689, [email protected], Term: 2021-2025

• Chris Johnson, 479-402-4652, Term 2021-2025

• Dr. Karen Sherman, 479-451-1048; [email protected], Term: 2017-2021

• Tony Byars, 479-936-4306, Term: 2020-2024

• Carolyne Wendel, Term: 2022-

City Liaison

• Tony Townsend, 479-451-1122 ext. 106, [email protected]

Library Board

• Larry Thompson, chairman, 479-903-6547, Term: 2021-2025

• vacant, vice chairman, 727-480-6630, Term: 2018-2023

• Arieanna Reynolds, secretary, 417-793-3917, Term: 2018-2023

• Jeff Neil, treasurer, 479-721-5435, Term: 2021-2025

• Wendy Martin, 501-472-5362, Term: 2021-2025

• Anita Deal, Term: 2019-2024