Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, Oct. 17

NO SCHOOL

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Breakfast: Blueberry muffin, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken & cheese crispitos, pinto beans, celery sticks w/ ranch, orange slices or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Pork cutlet, mashed potatoes & gravy, cooked carrots, whole grain roll, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, Oct. 20

Breakfast: Oatmeal & toast, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Spaghetti w/ meat sauce, spinach salad, green beans, garlic toast, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, Oct. 21

Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato/pickle, oven baked fries, strawberries or fresh fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.