Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, Oct. 17
NO SCHOOL
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Breakfast: Blueberry muffin, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken & cheese crispitos, pinto beans, celery sticks w/ ranch, orange slices or fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Pork cutlet, mashed potatoes & gravy, cooked carrots, whole grain roll, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, Oct. 20
Breakfast: Oatmeal & toast, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Spaghetti w/ meat sauce, spinach salad, green beans, garlic toast, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk
Friday, Oct. 21
Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato/pickle, oven baked fries, strawberries or fresh fruit, milk
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
