Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Monday, Sept. 12

8:58 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Estes Drive in connection with a verbal disturbance. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Kameryn Fabrizio, 23, Pea Ridge, in connection with third-degree domestic battering.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Police were dispatched to a residence on Clark Street for a report of trespass. As a result of the investigation, police issued a trespass warning to Kristi Rena Lyons, 43, Pea Ridge, for residences on Pike Street and Clark Street and to Stephen Lyons, 38, Pea Ridge for a residence on Pike Street.

Friday, Sept. 23

8:29 a.m. Police were dispatched to the area of Hazelton Road in connection with a physical disturbance no longer in progress. A resident of Indianapolis reported he attempted to contact the driver of a dump truck that spilled gravel damaging his vehicle windshield. He reported the driver "tried to push him down, threatening to hurt him." Information was forwarded to the prosecutor who said he would not pursue charges.

11:19 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Kaylee Catherine Bull, 18, South Lake Tahoe, Calif., in connection with possession of a controlled substance and imprudent driving.

11:54 p.m. Police were advised of a possible breaking and entering at a residence on John Montgomery Circle. A resident said he saw several youths trying to break into a car, yelled at them and they ran off.

Saturday, Sept. 24

2:07 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Juan Soto Duran, 54, Pea Ridge, in connection with DWI and careless and prohibited driving.

Sunday, Sept. 25

4:03 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Shannon Long, 49, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession of a controlled substance Sch. VI; possession of drug paraphernalia meth; and no liability insurance.

4 p.m. A business person reported theft of services for a client who paid less than the amount charged for service. The reporting party told police the client had been told how much the service was going to cost then, when charged, claimed to only have a certain amount of cash and promised to return with the remainder. Multiple attempts to collect the remainder of the money were unsuccessful. The prosecuting attorney issued a warrant of arrest in connection with theft of services for Tiana Irene Haynes, 24, Pea Ridge.