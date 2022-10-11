OPINION: Plaudits to those who serve

The Mule Jump, the NEBCO fall festival/turkey shoot, Bikes, Blues and BBQ and a myriad of other events brought thousands of visitors to northwest Arkansas this past weekend. Those visitors spent money here, adding to the revenue of the counties and cities.

Over the past three to four decades, this area has changed, grown in population. Farms have disappeared and businesses, subdivisions, factories have been built.

Amenities have been added.

Whereas in 1980, there were few restaurants and retail shops in the area, now, there are more than could have been imagined by the residents of Benton County in the 1960s.

The additional structures and population have put a toll on the infrastructure of each government entity requiring more and wider roads, traffic control devices, more schools, upgraded water and sewer facilities. The people determining how and when the infrastructure is improved are elected officials who decide how to spend the additional revenue.

Yet, we will soon see ballots with candidates running with no opposition. The people running for those seats may be capable and have integrity, but why are there so few stepping up to serve? It is difficult to comprehend why people want to enjoy the amenities here, demand more and yet give little or nothing.

Where are the public servants who will help shape northwest Arkansas of the next 20 years?

As the culture has changed and more and more people are feeling entitled, fewer people understand the work behind the scenes that provides the benefits we now enjoy.

"Many hands make the work light."

That adage is as true on a small scale -- everyone helping in a home or classroom or business -- as it is on a large scale as with governments.

The Pea Ridge Mule Jump was attended by more than 4,000 people. Over the months, and especially weeks, preceding the event, several people worked hard to make sure the event was orderly, organized and enjoyed. There were many, many volunteers who gave of their time Saturday to ensure those who visited our not-s0-little town had a wonderful visit.

Thank you! Each of you who gave know who you are. I hesitate to start naming you for fear of leaving off someone, but please give yourself a pat on the back and know that your hard work and sacrifice were not in vain.

Well done!

•••

Editor's note: Annette Beard is the managing editor of The Times of Northeast Benton County, chosen the best small weekly newspaper in Arkansas for five years. The opinions expressed are those of the author. She can be reached at [email protected]