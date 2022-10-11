OPINION: Alma invades Harrison in game of the week

The 5A West game of the week will be when Alma invades Harrison this Friday.

MaxPreps/CBS has the Airedales a narrow 2.5-point favorite to defeat the Goblins. A Harrison defeat could put the hurt on the Boone County team's playoff chances. It takes four wins, usually, to grab a spot in the postseason, and a loss to Alma would require they win all three of their remaining games to make the playoffs.

The other three games on the schedule this Friday are expected to be mostly one-sided. Farmington is a 41-point favorite when they host Clarksville, and Shiloh carries the favorite's mantle to the tune of 39 points. Meanwhile, Prairie Grove is a 14-point favorite at Dardanelle.

Last week's games were fairly one-sided, with Farmington leading the thumping with a 58-14 win over Dardanelle. Shiloh blasted Harrison 55-14 in a surprisingly easy victory, and Alma ran roughshod over Pea Ridge 45-7. The fourth game was a decisive 30-6 win by Prairie Grove over Clarksville.

5A West football standings

Shiloh^3-0

Prairie Grove^3-0

Farmington^2-1

Alma^2-1

Harrison^1-2

Dardanelle^1-2

Pea Ridge^0-3

Clarksville^0-3

Blackhawk volleyball

This is the last week of regular play in the 4A North Region/Conference with the Hawks clinging to a one-game lead for second in the conference race.

Shiloh has already clinched at least a tie for the title. Since the only team that could possibly catch Shiloh is Pea Ridge, and the Blackhawks lost earlier in the season to Shiloh, that give the Springdale privates the No. 1 seed for state play.

If the Hawks can best Gentry on the road (scheduled to be played Tuesday) and defeat Berryville here tomorrow, the locals will snag the No. 2 seed to qualify for state tournament play.

4A-1 Volleyball standings

Shiloh^11-0

Pea Ridge^9-2

Farmington^8-3

Gravette^7-4

Prairie Grove^6-5

Huntsville^5-5

Berryville^3-7

Gentry^1-10

MaxPreps/CBS poll

5A Football

It was a topsy turvy week for football for all but two teams in the top 30. Only Nettleton (No. 14) and Batesville Southside (No. 20) kept their same ranking from the week before, aside from the lowest ranked four teams who all kept their ranking the same.

Oct. 12, 2022

1. Shiloh^5-1

2. Robinson^5-1

3. LR Mills^6-0

4. Camden^5-1

5. Farmington^4-2

6. Magnolia^5-1

7. LR Parkview^4-2

8. Valley View^5-1

9. Pine Bluff^4-2

10. Wynne^4-2

11. Hot Springs^4-2

12. Batesville^5-1

13. Prairie Grove^5-1

14. Nettleton^5-1

15. White Hall^3-3

16. Alma^5-1

17. Beebe^4-3

18. Harrison^3-3

19. Morrilton^3-3

20. Southside Batesville^4-2

21. Vilonia^2-4

22. Maumelle^2-4

23. PB Watson Chapel^1-5

24. Dardanelle^3-3

25. Texarkana^2-4

26. HS Lakeside^0-6

27. Pea Ridge^2-4

28. Hope^1-5

29. Forrest City^0-6

30. Brookland^1-5

31. Clarksville^0-6

32. DeQueen^0-6

33. Paragould^1-5

•••

Editor's note: John McGee, an award-winning columnist, sports writer and art teacher at Pea Ridge elementary schools, writes a regular sports column for The TIMES. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. He can be contacted through The TIMES at [email protected]