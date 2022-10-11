Obituaries for the Oct. 12, 2022, edition of The Pea Ridge TIMES

James Vonden Bush

James Vonden Bush, 88, Bentonville, died on Sept. 25, 2022. He was born Aug. 9, 1934, in McClane, Texas, to Frank and Betty Bush.

The family moved to Cave Springs, Ark., and he graduated high school in 1953 from Bentonville High School. It was there he met the love of his life, Virginia Crabtree. They married in 1955. Vonden excelled with his career in trucking with Walmart and developed a passion for road trips with Virginia, traveling all over the United States. He loved working in his shop, going to garage sales, anything Ford, and helping others.

He had a passion for serving the Lord and was a lifelong member of the Bentonville Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Betty; his wife Virginia; his daughter, Connie Delano; and his brother, Walton Bush.

Survivors are his sister, Deloris Eitzen of Huntsville, Ala.; son, Steve Bush of Branson, Mo.; grandchildren, Brandon Bush of Springfield, Mo., Kris Bush of Bentonville, Ark., Ryan Bush of Branson, Mo., Jesse Bush of Indianapolis, Ind., and Cortney Delano and Hailey Mayes of Exeter, Mo.; and many cousins and extended family.

Visitation was from 10-11 am Friday, Oct. 7.

Services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, in the Church of Christ in Bentonville, Ark.

Interment was held in the Pea Ridge Cemetery following the services.

Richard Einert

Richard Einert of Bentonville, Ark., died on Sept. 28, 2022. He was born in Teaneck, N.J.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Einert and Linda (Einert) Scheffler; and his brother, Al Einert, who was of Bentonville.

Survivors are his wife, Janet Einert of Bentonville; son, Daniel Einert of San Antonio, Texas; and his siblings, Martin Einert of Boulder City, Nev., and Roslind Stone of Woodland, Calif.

Visitation was from 12-1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Messiah Lutheran Church (15315 N. Ark. Hwy. 94, Pea Ridge).

A funeral service was at 1 p.m.

Memorials may be donated to Messiah Lutheran Church, Pea Ridge.

Arrangements were with Benton County Memorial Park Funeral Home of Rogers.

Shonda Renee Setzer-Harper

Shonda Renee Setzer-Harper, 40, of, Arkoma, Okla., died Oct. 1, 2022. She was born Aug. 5, 1982, in Bentonville to Jimmy Ingram and Carla Janette Lawson.

She graduated from Washburn (Mo.) High School in 2001 and later from college in Springfield, Mo. She was a substitute teacher, loved to write poems and also had a book published. Shanda was a fun, outgoing motivator who loved the outdoors and never let her disability stand in her way.

She was a member of Eastside Assembly of God in Bentonville.

She was preceded in death by her father and a brother, Jeremy Setzer.

Survivors are her mother, Carla Setzer (Tracy) of Pea Ridge; her aunt, Tina Sutton (Wayne) of Seligman; maternal grandparents, Jim Lawson of Rogers and Barbara Lawson of Seligman; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family.

Visitation was at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, before the service.

Service was at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge with Pastor Robert Ward officiating.

Burial was at 3 p.m. Wednesday in DeSoto Cemetery, Yellville, Ark.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sisco Funeral Home, P.O. Box 54, Pea Ridge, AR 72751 to help with funeral expense.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Donald William Owen

Donald William Owen, 82, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Oct. 8, 2022, in Wincrest Nursing Home in Springdale. He was born Sept. 9, 1940, in Del Rio, Texas, to Hobart Donald Rose and Lila Lee Owen.

He moved to Pea Ridge in 1944 to make his home. He enjoyed collecting stamps, baseball cards, playing dominoes and doing things outdoors. He was adopted by his grandparents, Horace and Mae Owen in 1941.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents and his caregivers, Don and Theta Adams.

Survivor is Martha Sue Demaree of Seligman, Mo.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

No services were planned.

Burial was in Pea Ridge Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Jerry Howard Trinkle

Jerry Howard Trinkle, 79, of Rogers, Ark., died Oct. 3, 2022, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born June 13, 1943, in Urbana, Ill., to Earl Eugene Trinkle and Pauline Doris Kirby Trinkle.

He was a truck driver for Southland Industries out of Dallas, Texas, and moved to the area in 1994 to make his home. He was a U.S. Army veteran, a self-employed carpenter, loved to fish, go camping, watch football and NASCAR, go to the casino and loved his dogs "Bear" and "Taz."

He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Paul Trinkle, Ronnie Trinkle, Earl Trinkle Jr. and Robert William Trinkle; and a step-son, Jim Johnson.

Survivors are four children, Ronald Lee Trinkle (Debbie) of Springfield, Mo., Bill Trinkle ( Nikki ) of Tuscola, Ill., Melody Sue Logue of Fayetteville, Ark., and Cindy Sue Serio of Texas; three step-children, JoAnn Johnson of Arkola, Ill., and Jeff Johnson of Kansas; one sister, Judy Hennagan of Seligman, Mo.; two brothers, Larry Trinkle of Rantoul, Ill., and Roger Trinkle of Mahomet, Ill.; companion, Charlene "Chris" Reding of Rogers, Ark.; 15 grandchildren; and five great-grand children.

Graveside services were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Woodlawn Cemetery in Urbana, Ill.

There was no visitation.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

