Mules — large and small — amaze, delight thousands

More than 4,000 people turned out to watch mule handlers and riders test their skills and their mules' agility for the 33rd annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump held Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Applause and shouts of joy for successful jumps were interspersed with collective moans when mules knocked down the curtain. Laughter erupted when a mule (or two) ran away from its owner during the boot races.

There were nearly 50 mules -- 47 registered -- and 41 mule handlers for the event that had its origins in the 1985 fall festival held on the downtown campus of the only school in town at that time. Some of the men who helped organize that first mule jump held in conjunction with a coon hunt were recognized as grand marshals. They were Don and Harold Shockley, Rick McCrary, Paul Arnold and Ronnie Smith.

"It was a great event this year," said Mayor Jackie Crabtree. "Thank you to everyone who made this happen."

Chairman Nathan See said: "I couldn't be more proud of the way this event was run this year.

"I have to say 'THANK YOU' to all the sponsors who donated to the event and all the volunteers who took time away from their Saturday to help," See said, explaining that many volunteers made the event successful -- from the people who helped with parking and shuttling, to the people who manned the entrance gate and souvenir booth and collected money, to the organizers in the announcer's booth who registered the mules and their owners and the people who worked the arena events.

Of the 47 mules registered, five entered the pro jump, which earns a $1,250 prize. They were Baxter owned by Jerry Nelson of Cameron, Mo.; Miss Kitty owned by Cyndi Nelson of Cameron, Mo.; Dan and Maverick owned by Doug Fletcher of Seligman, Mo.; and Pedro owned by Rickie Dement of Centerville, Mo.

Miss Kitty, a 12-year-old molly mule, won the pro jump, clearing 60 inches after a "jump off" between Miss Kitty and Pedro, last year's winner.

"Her personal record is 64 inches from a flat stand and free-style is 72 inches," owner Cyndi Nelson said, who said she's been attending the jump for nine years. "My husband and his family have been coming for 26 years."

Many of the competitors were familiar faces with some, such as Brec Stites, following a four-generation family tradition. The 2-year-old son of Maranda Stites showed his mule in the halter class. His mother, Maranda Stites, and grandmother, Becki Sams-Benham competed in every available category with Becki winning the Negel Hall high-point award. His great-grandfather, Joe Sams, competed for years prior to his passing a couple of years ago.

Joe Sams won third place in 1996, 1999, 2006 and 2015 in the under 51" category and third place in the 51 inches and above category in 2009.

Rodeo clown Dennis "The Menace" Lester entertained the crowd. Judge Allen McBurnett assessed the attributes of the mules for the halter class and the rules for the other classes. Harold and Don Shockley manned the jump, raising the height as mules dropped out.