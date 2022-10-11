Mistake-prone Hawks lose to Alma on the road 45-7

For a moment on that fine fall afternoon, it looked like Pea Ridge was going to take an unexpected lead over a heavily favored team down at Alma last week.

Quarterback Gavin Dixon had lofted a perfect pass from 41 yards out to Austin James in the back of the end zone, making a great catch over the outstretched arms of an Airedale defender. Things looked great until fans noticed that a referee had flagged a Blackhawk away from the play that had committed a hold, negating the play, thus pushing the ball back 10 yards.

Compounding this misfortune, was a Blackhawk fumble on the next play 13 yards behind the line of scrimmage to give Alma a first down on the Hawk 36.

The Hawks had held the potent Alma offense on the Airedales' first possession and it appeared the Hawks had done it again, stopping the home boys on fourth and 6 at the Hawk 31. However, the flags were flying, giving the Airedales 15 yards on a penalty, moving the ball to the Hawk 16 for another set of downs. Two plays later and Alma had the first score, leading 7-0 with 5:06 left in the first quarter.

A short run by Seth Foster and passes from Dixon to Wright and Foster picked up 9 and 13 yards and a first down on the Pea Ridge 45. However, the Hawks were frustrated after a Airedale pulled off an interception, and very nearly ran it all the way back, earning a first and goal from the Hawk 3. The hosts scored on the next play and built their lead to 13-0 with 3:19 left.

Foster started the next drive with a 5-yarder, then broke off a 12-yarder two plays later, until a penalty erased the gain. A Dixon to Rains pass netted 10 yards and a Dixon run another 5 but it wasn't enough to stave off a punt.

Interestingly enough, while trailing Alma 13-0 after one quarter, the Hawks had actually outgained their rivals 60-46 in total yards.

Alma had the ball to start the second quarter, and they did a good job mixing the plays to score their third touchdown for a 21-0 lead.

Alma held the Hawks in check for their next possession, getting the ball back on the Alma 42. The next play saw a 58 yard passing play that scored the hosts' fourth touchdown., getting ahead 28-0 with 5:25 left in the half.

After the touchdown , Foster got the Hawk's faithful on their feet with a 24-yard dash to the midfield stripe early in the second. A Dixon to James pass netted 12, with two runs by Foster netting an additional 8 yards and a first on the Alma 26. From there, all it took was a pass from Dixon to Brandon Phillips to cover the ground for the Hawks' first score. Trejo's kick set the score at 28-7 with abut two minutes left in the half.

It took Alma just two plays and 60 seconds to score again, this one coming on a 51-yard pass. The score was thus inflated to 35-8. In the time remaining, Rains and James caught 5-yard passes, with Dixon ripping off a 16-yard run to end the half.

Alma got the ball to start the second half, and they drove 58 yards to score in 10 plays to activate the Mercy Rule which lets the clock run without stoppage for the rest of the game. The clock allowed the Hawks just 10 more plays for the remainder of the game, with Rains, Fletcher and Foster catching passes and Dixon running for gains of 4 and 5. Williams ran the last play of the game for Pea Ridge, running for 35 yards.

Foster led the rushing with 36 yards on 11 carries, Williams 35 yards on one try and Dixon 30 yards on six totes. Dixon led the passing attack with 12 of 19 passing for 136 yards and one score.

Next week the Hawks host the No. 1 team in the state in Shiloh.