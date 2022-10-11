Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County
Sept. 22
Bobby Dean Shockley, 39, and Shirah Lee Wright, 25, both of Seligman, Mo.
Shane Anthony Ivy, 26, and Braelynn Macy Collins Branson, 24, both of Pea Ridge
Sept. 26
Bobby Glen Lipscomb Jr., 70, and Karren Lucile Neden, both of Pea Ridge
Bradley Garrett Marsh, 30, and Lizel Orsabia Dela Cruz, 35, both of Pea Ridge
Sept. 27
Christopher Michael Tribble, 34, and Shalesa Monique Ledford, 31, both of Garfield
Sept. 28
Dustin Van Allen Masterson, 37, and Rachel Nicole Henry, 33, both of Pea Ridge
Benton County
Sept. 29
Curtis John Tilghman, 42, and Shania Michelle Marler, 26, both of Pea Ridge
Oct. 3
Darrel Lee Coghlan, 61, and Patricia Ann Easter, 64, both of Garfield
Travis William Lovell, 33, and Hannah Leigh VanHoose, 30, both of Pea Ridge
Calvin Elijah Snyder, 20, Pea Ridge, and Megan Abigail Castaneda, 19, Bentonville
Oct. 5
Joseph Thomas Birge, 32, and Chelsea Leanne Depner, 30, both of Garfield