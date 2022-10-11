Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County

Sept. 22

Bobby Dean Shockley, 39, and Shirah Lee Wright, 25, both of Seligman, Mo.

Shane Anthony Ivy, 26, and Braelynn Macy Collins Branson, 24, both of Pea Ridge

Sept. 26

Bobby Glen Lipscomb Jr., 70, and Karren Lucile Neden, both of Pea Ridge

Bradley Garrett Marsh, 30, and Lizel Orsabia Dela Cruz, 35, both of Pea Ridge

Sept. 27

Christopher Michael Tribble, 34, and Shalesa Monique Ledford, 31, both of Garfield

Sept. 28

Dustin Van Allen Masterson, 37, and Rachel Nicole Henry, 33, both of Pea Ridge

Benton County

Sept. 29

Curtis John Tilghman, 42, and Shania Michelle Marler, 26, both of Pea Ridge

Oct. 3

Darrel Lee Coghlan, 61, and Patricia Ann Easter, 64, both of Garfield

Travis William Lovell, 33, and Hannah Leigh VanHoose, 30, both of Pea Ridge

Calvin Elijah Snyder, 20, Pea Ridge, and Megan Abigail Castaneda, 19, Bentonville

Oct. 5

Joseph Thomas Birge, 32, and Chelsea Leanne Depner, 30, both of Garfield