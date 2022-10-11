Sign in
Benton County Jail

by From Staff Reports | October 11, 2022

Monday, Sept. 19

1:26 p.m. Kendall Wayne Oaks, 43, Garfield, by BCSO, two counts third-degree domestic battering

2:28 p.m. Brian Scott Passmore, 47, Garfield, by BCSO, registered sex offender, serving 88 days

3:11 p.m. Amelia Holliday, 39, Garfield, by BCSO, criminal trespass

Tuesday, Sept. 20

1:56 p.m. William Gavino Chambers, 22, Garfield, by BCSO, two failure to appear

11:39 pm. Aaron Kendall Weston Jr., 41, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear

Wednesday, Sept. 21

9:51 p.m. Matthew Patrick Marlow, 36, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, violation of Omnibus DWI Act, second offense; refusal to submit to arrest; leaving open enclosure of another - property damage; refusal to submit to chemical test

3:52 p.m. Amelia M. Holliday, 39, Garfield, by BCSO, first degree criminal mischief - damages for collecting insurance; residential burglary; criminal trespass

4:20 p.m. Jacob Ragsdale, 44, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, violation of no contact order

10:40 p.m. Christopher Brian Speakman, 62, Pea Ridge, by Bella Vista Police, possession of a controlled substance (PCS)

Friday, Sept. 23

7:20 p.m. Sarah Lynn White, 47, Gateway, by Bella Vista Police, first driving under influence drugs

Saturday, Sept. 24

4:50 a.m. Juan Soto Duran, 54, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, third violation of Omnibus DWI Act; careless and prohibited driving

Sunday, Sept. 25

12:43 a.m. Amy Anders, 39, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, possession controlled substance Sch. 1,2 meth/cocaine; driving with suspended or revoked license; second violation of Omnibus DWI Act; violation ignition interlock device; possession drug paraphernalia PDP

3:15 a.m. Tony Lee Millar, 41, by Lowell Police, possession controlled substance Sch. 1, 2 meth/cocaine

3:23 a.m. Jeffery Trammell, 44, Pea Ridge, by Lowell Police, possession controlled substance Sch. 1, 2 meth/cocaine; contempt of court; failure to appear

7:13 a.m. Shannon Long, 49, Centerton, by Pea Ridge Police, possession controlled substance Sch. 6; insurance required; possession drug paraphernalia PDP

Monday, Sept. 26

4:26 p.m. Donald Ray Hall, 56, Garfield, by BCSO, first degree terroristic threatening; three counts of violation of no contact order

Tuesday, Sept. 27

6:35 p.m. Joshua Duane Clinton, 46, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, theft of property; criminal trespass; and breaking or entering/ vehicle parts or accessories; hold for Dept. of Community Corrections

Friday, Sept. 30

12:07 a.m. Darnell Hall, 35, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, possession controlled substance

4:51 p.m. Jerrid Johnson, 31, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, failure to appear

4:57 p.m. Christopher Whitted, 39, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, contempt of court

5:40 p.m. Harley Mattox, 23, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, driving with suspended/revoked license; possession controlled substance; failure to appear; inadequate insurance; possession drug paraphernalia

Sunday, Oct. 2

6:58 p.m. Kathy Bartleson, 57, Seligman, Mo., by Bella Vista Police, careless and prohibited driving; possession of a controlled substance; insurance required; possession drug paraphernalia

