Benton County Jail

Monday, Sept. 19
1:26 p.m. Kendall Wayne Oaks, 43, Garfield, by BCSO, two counts third-degree domestic battering
2:28 p.m. Brian Scott Passmore, 47, Garfield, by BCSO, registered sex offender, serving 88 days
3:11 p.m. Amelia Holliday, 39, Garfield, by BCSO, criminal trespass
Tuesday, Sept. 20
1:56 p.m. William Gavino Chambers, 22, Garfield, by BCSO, two failure to appear
11:39 pm. Aaron Kendall Weston Jr., 41, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear
Wednesday, Sept. 21
9:51 p.m. Matthew Patrick Marlow, 36, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, violation of Omnibus DWI Act, second offense; refusal to submit to arrest; leaving open enclosure of another - property damage; refusal to submit to chemical test
3:52 p.m. Amelia M. Holliday, 39, Garfield, by BCSO, first degree criminal mischief - damages for collecting insurance; residential burglary; criminal trespass
4:20 p.m. Jacob Ragsdale, 44, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, violation of no contact order
10:40 p.m. Christopher Brian Speakman, 62, Pea Ridge, by Bella Vista Police, possession of a controlled substance (PCS)
Friday, Sept. 23
7:20 p.m. Sarah Lynn White, 47, Gateway, by Bella Vista Police, first driving under influence drugs
Saturday, Sept. 24
4:50 a.m. Juan Soto Duran, 54, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, third violation of Omnibus DWI Act; careless and prohibited driving
Sunday, Sept. 25
12:43 a.m. Amy Anders, 39, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, possession controlled substance Sch. 1,2 meth/cocaine; driving with suspended or revoked license; second violation of Omnibus DWI Act; violation ignition interlock device; possession drug paraphernalia PDP
3:15 a.m. Tony Lee Millar, 41, by Lowell Police, possession controlled substance Sch. 1, 2 meth/cocaine
3:23 a.m. Jeffery Trammell, 44, Pea Ridge, by Lowell Police, possession controlled substance Sch. 1, 2 meth/cocaine; contempt of court; failure to appear
7:13 a.m. Shannon Long, 49, Centerton, by Pea Ridge Police, possession controlled substance Sch. 6; insurance required; possession drug paraphernalia PDP
Monday, Sept. 26
4:26 p.m. Donald Ray Hall, 56, Garfield, by BCSO, first degree terroristic threatening; three counts of violation of no contact order
Tuesday, Sept. 27
6:35 p.m. Joshua Duane Clinton, 46, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, theft of property; criminal trespass; and breaking or entering/ vehicle parts or accessories; hold for Dept. of Community Corrections
Friday, Sept. 30
12:07 a.m. Darnell Hall, 35, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, possession controlled substance
4:51 p.m. Jerrid Johnson, 31, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, failure to appear
4:57 p.m. Christopher Whitted, 39, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, contempt of court
5:40 p.m. Harley Mattox, 23, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, driving with suspended/revoked license; possession controlled substance; failure to appear; inadequate insurance; possession drug paraphernalia
Sunday, Oct. 2
6:58 p.m. Kathy Bartleson, 57, Seligman, Mo., by Bella Vista Police, careless and prohibited driving; possession of a controlled substance; insurance required; possession drug paraphernalia