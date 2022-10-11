Baseball camp provided training

Diamond Dawgs NWA Travel Ball organization out of Pea Ridge hosted the first annual Diamond Dawgs Baseball camp for youth ages 6 to 12 years of age on Saturday, Oct. 8, on the Pea Ridge High School baseball field.

"We wanted to do something for the youth and give then the opportunity to be able to learn some baseball skills and also meet some pro players and college players along with travel ball coaches while making it affordable," said Chris Bennett, organizer.

"We have been putting this together for a couple months and in was a success with 72 total kids signing up and attending. This was about the kids and giving them the memories to meet some of their local heroes including former Arkansas Razorback Casey Opitz (currently with Chicago Cubs organization) along with Caleb Knight ( Chicago Cubs organization) and former Arkansas Razorback Braydon Webb.

"This could not have happened without the help from all the coaches who came out to help along with our great parents in our organization. This will be the first of many and already have plans to make it bigger and better for next year. Thank you everyone who attended and for supporting youth sports."

Photograph courtesy of Chris Bennett Owen Bennett, Pea Ridge, works on hitting with Caleb Knight (Chicago Cubs).



Photograph courtesy of Chris Bennett Coaches helping Saturday included from left: Casey Opitz (Chicago Cubs), Caleb Knight (Chicago Cubs), Austin Gottula, Nick Rumancik, Chris Bennett, Nathaniel Bennett, Peyton Leslie and Braydon Webb (University of Arkansas).

