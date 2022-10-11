Arkansas’ top two boys XC teams battle it out at Greenwood

The top two teams in Arkansas high school boys' cross country met at Greenwood last Saturday with the defending 4A State Champion DeQueen narrowly defeating Pea Ridge for the Invitational title 38-49.

The score with two runners in Tian Grant, second, (17:47) and Grandon Grant, fifth, (18:01) was tied as DeQueen took third and fourth, knotting the teams at 7-7. However, the next two runners in for both teams gave DeQueen a 12-point lead. The Hawks' fifth man defeated DeQueen's fifth man to shave the lead by 1, It was the closest the Hawks have come to defeating the defending state titlists yet.

Four of Pea Ridge top runners finished among the top 15 among the 80 runners in the race. Troy Ferguson was 14th (19:30), Sebasttien Mulikin was 15th (19:31), and Jacob Stein was just out of the top 15 by a mere 2 seconds as he took 16th (19:33).

Nikolas Galbreath, 40th (22:54) and Parker Tillman, 42nd (22:59) were the other Hawks that figured in the scoring.

DeQueen won with 38, followed by Pea Ridge 49, Heavener 77, Waldron 110, Scranton 140, Clarksville 157 and Gentry 159.

The girls replicated the boys' runner-up trophy as they took second against the same school DeQueen. Again, it was better depth that carried the day for DeQueen as they won 32-58 over the locals.

Rylee Raines ran a great race to take second place (22:45) and with Harley Ingram finishing in seventh (25:46), the Hawks were only a single point down after two runners, 6-7. However, DeQueen placed all five of their runners in the top 15 with only Ava Pippin, 15th (27:20) to make the top list along with Raines.

Emily Scott was 17th (27:26), Leah Atkins 26th (28:27), and Kylee Tidwell was 37th (31:05) to close out the Pea Ridge scoring. Brylee Hardy, 48th (33:31) was the other runner to figure in the scoring.

Scores were DeQueen 32, Pea Ridge 56, Clarksville 60, Greenland 88, Western Yell 128 and Waldron 157.

The junior high boys and girls teams both finished the same by posting third place team finishes.

In the girls' 2-mile, Pea Ridge placed four girls in the top 15, led by seventh-grader Paisley Tillman who grabbed ninth (16:37) with the Walker girls close behind in 11th and 13th. Brenna Walker was 11th (16:46) while Bailey Walker was 13th (17:15).The other girl in the top 15 was Ada Lark who finished 14th in 17:22. Zoey Hinijosa rounded out the scoring with a 22nd place (18:32).

Lainne Powers took 26th (19:00) with Georgia Spears coming in 31st (19:43) to also figure in the scoring.

Bergman earned the team championship with 23, followed by Waldron with 59, Pea Ridge 68, Heavener 75 and Western Yell County 144.

Three boys made the top 15, led again by Cruz Porter who took fourth in 13:24. Colin Slocum was a minute back as he took seventh (14:24) with Mason Gartrell taking 13th (15:01). Finishing out the scoring was Gavin Ora, 24th (16:13) and Boston Powell, 29th (16:56).

Finishers among the Hawks' top seven included Brandon Jacobsen, 32nd (17:10) and Talbert Reynolds, 35th (18:04).