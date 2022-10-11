33rd annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump winners

Halter Class, under 51"
1. Shorty, Rowden Baugh, Carthage, Mo.
2. Jethro Bodine, Rachel Sisco, Huntsville
3. Gentle Ginger, Payton Bodine, Becki Sams, Vinita, Okla.
Halter Class 51" and over John mules
1. Willie, Rowdy Baugh, Carthage, Mo.
2. Magic Man, Becki Sams, Vinita, Okla.
3. Cactus, Danita Keaton, Anderson, Mo.
Halter Class 51" and over Molly Mules
1. Wonda, Tina Hayworth, Washburn, Mo.
2. Carry, Tyler Shockley, Powell, Mo.
3. Casey, Dylan Baugh, Carthage, Mo.
Barrel Race youth
1. Casey, Dylan Baugh, Carthage, Mo.
2. Joe's Kit, Payton Bodine, Vinita, Okla.
3. Libby, Allie Wagner, Pierce City, Mo.
Barrel Race adult
1. Rooster, Maranda Stites, Pea Ridge
2. Willie, Rowdy Baugh, Carthage, Mo.
3. Comet, Colleen Byrn, Afton, Okla.
Barrel Race senior
1. Magic Man, Becki Sams, Vinita, Okla.
2. You're a Daisy if you do, Becki Sams, Vinita, Okla.
3. Wonda, Tina Hayworth, Washburn, Mo.
Flag Race youth
1. Casey, Dylan Baugh, Carthage, Mo.
2. Shadow, Ty Wagner, Pierce City
3. Shorty, Rowden Baugh, Carthage, Mo.
Flag Race adult
1. Willie, Rowdy Baugh
2. Lilly, Caleb Helm
3. Kansas, Heather Lutke, Big Cabin, Okla.
Flag Race senior
1. Magic Man, Becki Sams
2. You're a Daisy if you Do, Becki Sams
3. Wonda, Tina Hayworth
Pole bending, youth
1. Joe's Kit, Payton Bodine, Becki Sams, Vinita, Okla.
2. Casey, Dylan Baugh, Carthage, Mo.
3. Shorty, Rowden Baugh, Carthage, Mo.
Pole bending, adult
1. Rooster, Maranda Stites, Pea Ridge
2. Lilly, Caleb Helm
3. Willie, Rowdy Baugh,
Pole bending, senior
1. Magic Man, Becki Sams, Vinita, Okla.
2. You're a Daisy if you Do,Becki Sams, Vinita, Okla.
3. Maggie Mae, Carole Brewer, Langley, Okla.
Boot race, youth
1. Libby, Allie Wagner, Pierce City, Mo.
2. Shorty, Rowden Baugh, Carthage, Mo.
3. Casey, Dylan Baugh, Carthage, Mo.
Boot race, adult
1. Kit, Maranda Stites
2. Cactus, Danita Keaton
3. Comet, Colleen Byrn
Boot race, senior
1. Wonda, Tina Hayworth, Washburn, Mo.
2. Kansas, Scott Lutke, Big Cabin, Okla.
3. Magic Man, Becki Sams, Vinita, Okla.
Mule Jump 51" & under
1. Bonita, 11, Cyndi Nelson, Cameron, Mo. 39"
2. Kanga, Carole Brewer - tied, 37"
2. Cooper, Lisa King - tied, 37"
Mule Jump 51" & over
1. Bullseye, 24, Ronnie Smith, Garfield 48"
2. Ragin' Rooster, Maranda Stites, Pea Ridge 46"
3. Baby Sadie, Jerry Nelson, Cameron, Mo. 45"
Negel Hall Memorial High Point
Youth - Casey & Dylan Baugh
Adult - Rowdy Baugh
Senior - Magic Man & Becki Sams
Mule Pro Jump
1st Miss Kitty, Cyndi Nelson, Crooked Creek Mule. Co, Cameron, Mo. - 60"
2nd Pedro, Richie Dement, Centerville, Mo.
3rd Dan, 25, Doug Fletcher, Seligman, Mo.