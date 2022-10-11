Sign in
33rd annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump winners

by Annette Beard | October 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Tristin Fletcher and Malachi See helped work the 33rd annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump, placing barrels, flags, poles and scattering boots.

Halter Class, under 51"

1. Shorty, Rowden Baugh, Carthage, Mo.

2. Jethro Bodine, Rachel Sisco, Huntsville

3. Gentle Ginger, Payton Bodine, Becki Sams, Vinita, Okla.

Halter Class 51" and over John mules

1. Willie, Rowdy Baugh, Carthage, Mo.

2. Magic Man, Becki Sams, Vinita, Okla.

3. Cactus, Danita Keaton, Anderson, Mo.

Halter Class 51" and over Molly Mules

1. Wonda, Tina Hayworth, Washburn, Mo.

2. Carry, Tyler Shockley, Powell, Mo.

3. Casey, Dylan Baugh, Carthage, Mo.

Barrel Race youth

1. Casey, Dylan Baugh, Carthage, Mo.

2. Joe's Kit, Payton Bodine, Vinita, Okla.

3. Libby, Allie Wagner, Pierce City, Mo.

Barrel Race adult

1. Rooster, Maranda Stites, Pea Ridge

2. Willie, Rowdy Baugh, Carthage, Mo.

3. Comet, Colleen Byrn, Afton, Okla.

Barrel Race senior

1. Magic Man, Becki Sams, Vinita, Okla.

2. You're a Daisy if you do, Becki Sams, Vinita, Okla.

3. Wonda, Tina Hayworth, Washburn, Mo.

Flag Race youth

1. Casey, Dylan Baugh, Carthage, Mo.

2. Shadow, Ty Wagner, Pierce City

3. Shorty, Rowden Baugh, Carthage, Mo.

Flag Race adult

1. Willie, Rowdy Baugh

2. Lilly, Caleb Helm

3. Kansas, Heather Lutke, Big Cabin, Okla.

Flag Race senior

1. Magic Man, Becki Sams

2. You're a Daisy if you Do, Becki Sams

3. Wonda, Tina Hayworth

Pole bending, youth

1. Joe's Kit, Payton Bodine, Becki Sams, Vinita, Okla.

2. Casey, Dylan Baugh, Carthage, Mo.

3. Shorty, Rowden Baugh, Carthage, Mo.

Pole bending, adult

1. Rooster, Maranda Stites, Pea Ridge

2. Lilly, Caleb Helm

3. Willie, Rowdy Baugh,

Pole bending, senior

1. Magic Man, Becki Sams, Vinita, Okla.

2. You're a Daisy if you Do,Becki Sams, Vinita, Okla.

3. Maggie Mae, Carole Brewer, Langley, Okla.

Boot race, youth

1. Libby, Allie Wagner, Pierce City, Mo.

2. Shorty, Rowden Baugh, Carthage, Mo.

3. Casey, Dylan Baugh, Carthage, Mo.

Boot race, adult

1. Kit, Maranda Stites

2. Cactus, Danita Keaton

3. Comet, Colleen Byrn

Boot race, senior

1. Wonda, Tina Hayworth, Washburn, Mo.

2. Kansas, Scott Lutke, Big Cabin, Okla.

3. Magic Man, Becki Sams, Vinita, Okla.

Mule Jump 51" & under

1. Bonita, 11, Cyndi Nelson, Cameron, Mo. 39"

2. Kanga, Carole Brewer - tied, 37"

2. Cooper, Lisa King - tied, 37"

Mule Jump 51" & over

1. Bullseye, 24, Ronnie Smith, Garfield 48"

2. Ragin' Rooster, Maranda Stites, Pea Ridge 46"

3. Baby Sadie, Jerry Nelson, Cameron, Mo. 45"

Negel Hall Memorial High Point

Youth - Casey & Dylan Baugh

Adult - Rowdy Baugh

Senior - Magic Man & Becki Sams

Mule Pro Jump

1st Miss Kitty, Cyndi Nelson, Crooked Creek Mule. Co, Cameron, Mo. - 60"

2nd Pedro, Richie Dement, Centerville, Mo.

3rd Dan, 25, Doug Fletcher, Seligman, Mo.

photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Continuing a fourth generation of mule handlers, Bric Stites, 2, pets his mule assisted by his mother, Maranda Stites and grandmother, Becki Sams-Benham. His great-grandfather, Joe Sams, competed in the Pea Ridge Mule Jump for years before his passing.
photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Ragin' Rooster rises to clear the jump encouraged by owner, Maranda Stites of Pea Ridge.
photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Bonita grabbed the prize and blue ribbon when it was dropped by Jessica Funk who was presenting the award to Bonita's owner, Cyndi Nelson Saturday, after Bonita won the small mule jump.
photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Maranda Stites of Pea Ridge gives a treat to her mule, Ragin' Rooster after Rooser cleared the jump Saturday, Oct. 8, in the 33rd annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump.
photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Bullseye clears the jump in the Mules 51" and over category. She is owned by Ronnie Smith of Avoca.
photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Doug Fletcher watches the pro jump final entrants along with Maverick and Dan Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Miss Kitty was rewarded with a kiss from owner Cyndi Nelson for winning the 33rd annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump in the pro jump category Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Miss Kitty cleared 60 inches.
photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Essential to the orderly registration and function of the Pea Ridge Mule Jump, Sandy Lasater, Sue Elverston and Jessica Funk worked behind the scenes Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Cyndi Nelson encourages Miss Kitty over the jump Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in the 33rd annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump.
photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Pedro can barely see over the jump which was raised to 56 inches. Pedro, who won last year, came in second this year. He is owned by Richie Dement of Centerterville, Mo.
photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Maranda Stites of Pea Ridge jumps for joy as her mule, Ragin' Rooster cleared the jump Saturday, Oct. 8, in the 33rd annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump.

Print Headline: 33rd annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump winners

