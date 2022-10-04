Y’all come out to ‘The Jump’!

As mayor of Pea Ridge, Ark., I'd like to welcome you to the 33rd annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump. We hope you will accept this as your personal invitation to join us at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, to experience this unique event held in the friendly community of Pea Ridge.

The Jump, as many of us call it here in Pea Ridge, has grown enormously over the past 33 years as people from across the country began to discover the annual event.

Nestled in the Ozarks, Pea Ridge has accommodated initial attendees in the hundreds and eventually 1,000s. Last year's attendees numbered more than 6,000! Many of our attendees and participants were local residents. However, we registered mules and greeted attendees from as far away as Minnesota and Oregon.

We enjoy a thriving community with associated businesses and nearby hotels and restaurants to further enhance our area's visitor experiences.

The 33rd annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump will host close to 100 vendors who will share their food and beverage options, along with crafts and special Ozark-specific gift selections.

Of course, our primary "draw" is the Jump itself. With more than 40 mules participating this year, there will be a full slate of mules for the competition for more than $4,000 in prize money.

Realize, too, that mules do not like to jump! That fact alone creates an atmosphere ripe with laughter as the handlers work to coax their mules over the barriers, some as high as 6½ feet!

We hope you will be among our many visitors to this special event on Oct. 8, 2022.

As chairman Nathan See said: "This may be our biggest, best attended event ever with many vendors and lots of mules."

See said he people attending Bikes, Blues and Barbecue have contacted him about attending as the event is on the same weekend.

You'll have a full day to experience all of the above in addition to a car show, and many activities for children, including a fun stick horse race and hog calling.

There's nothing quite like it, and I look forward to personally welcoming you to the 33rd annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump – an experience you won't soon forget!

If I can be of help to you in answering any questions about the Mule Jump or our area, in general, please call me personally at 479-451-1102, or contact me via email at: [email protected]

Y'all come see us!

Jackie Crabtree, mayor

Pea Ridge, Ark.