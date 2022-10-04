Sign in
Replica edition
Sponsors and vendors 2022

by From Staff Reports | October 4, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.

2022 MULE JUMP

Sponsors:

Arvest Bank

Guthrie Heating and Air

Free Up Storage – Pea Ridge

Peak Dental Care

Brand L. and Sue Keith Elverston

Pea Ridge Tire, Lube and Brake

Big J Utilities LLC

House of Webster

Donnie Ewald

DJ Backflow of NWA

Pea Ridge Vet Clinic

Matt's Auto Sales

Matt Daddy's Detail

Pea Ridge TIMES

Non-profit vendors:

Pea Ridge Lions Club

Republican Party of Benton County

NWA Stormwater Education Program

Pea Ridge Church of Christ

VFW & Shook Sub Base

Vendors (profit):

ReRe's – Bethany Harvey

Thread Slingers

Free Up Storage – Pea Ridge

Jim Minardi

Grateful Griddle Food Trailer

Young Living Essential Oils

Stephen Oliveira

Steadfast Tattoo Co.

Shelly Beth's Fried Pies

Cuddle Buddy Bears

Pam Feagans

The Arkie Apothecary

Southern Hair Co.

Natural Legacy Oils/Ridge Rolls

Naomi Walker

The Dutch Oven On Wheels, LLC

Connie Colgrove

Independent Scentsy Consultant – Heidi Mills/Katrina Hastings

Choo Chew Kettle Corn

The Meatin' Place BBQ LLC

Nolen's Kettle Corn

Wildflower Bakery

Laurie's Sweet Treats

Teri's Sweet Treats

Jamie's Concessions

Main Street Real Estate

Usborne Books & More

Snowflakes Shaved Ice

Serendipity Arts

J and S Crafts

Candice's Crafty Creations

Anna Smith

Wade's Seasonings and Sauces

Little Sugar Farm

Michelle's Vinyl

Popa's Purdys

Ragland's Old Time

Print Headline: Sponsors and vendors 2022

Sponsor Content

