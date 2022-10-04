Running Hawk boys take title, girls grab runner-up

Heather Wade's cross country boys ran away from the field to take the Cabin Creek Invitational last week in Lamar with the girls earning a solid second place finish in the 12-team affair.

The boys placed all five of their scorers in the top 11 runners to win by 87 points (29-106) over Quitman. Grandon Grant was the individual champion in the meet, winning in 17:41, with brother Tian Grant right behind him in third in 18:21. Troy Ferguson finished sixth (19:20) among the 115 runners, with Sebasttien Mullikin taking eighth in 19:33 and Jacob Stein earning 11th in 19:57.

Noah Pruitt also figured in the scoring by taking 23rd in 21:17, with Zac Etzkorn coming in 38th in 22:59.

Rylee Raines led the girls to a second-place finish by finishing third in 22:00. Next in for Pea Ridge was Harley Ingram who was 16th in 26:13, with Ava Pippin right behind her in 26:14 to finish 17th. Emily Scott figured in the scoring with a 23rd place in 26:51 with Leah Atkins earning the fifth scoring spot with a 24th place finish in 26:57.

Rounding out the Hawks' top seven was Kylee Tidwell who was 60th in 30:50 and Brylee Hardy who was 93rd in 34:49.

Team scores for the boys were: Pea Ridge 29, Quitman 29, Ft. Smith Northside 114, Waldron 124, Pottsville 157, Ozark 174, Dardanelle 180, Scranton 202, Dover 203, Maumelle 232 and Clarksville 258.

Girls scores were: Quitman 50, Pea Ridge 74, Pottsville 118, Bigelow 126, Clarksville 147, Ft Smith Northside 164, Mansfield 177, Waldron 212, Dover 215, Western Yell County 223, Sacred Heart 244 and Danville 258.

Most of the Hawk runners had their personal bests at the University of Arkansas Cross Country Chili Festival Saturday.

Grandon Grant ran a terrific 16:33 to take sixth from the more than 700 runners in the race.

Tian Grant also ran a best with his 26th place and 17:00 clocking. Sebasttien Mullikin finished 164th in 18:30, Jacob Stein ran 18:48 to take 191st, with Troy Ferguson rounding out the top five with a time of 19:30 for 278th place. Cameron Smith and Parker Tillman made the Hawk top seven with places and times of 20:37 (406th) and 21:47 (513th), respectively.

Rylee Raines ran a terrific race at the UA, taking 16th in the huge field in 20:23. Harley Ingram was 176th (23:38), Emily Scott was 263rd (25:05); Leah Atkins got 266th (25:16) and Ava Pippin was 328th (26:18) to round out the scoring.