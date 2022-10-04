Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 7 No. 40

Thursday, Oct. 5, 1972

The Pea Ridge School Board took its first concrete steps toward the erection of a new school gymnasium here next year. Voters approved increasing the millage from 52 to 57 mills for the project.

Robert Goines, a junior, was named player of the week by coaches Ken Jones and Robert Owen, for making the first touchdown and 2-point conversion putting the Blackhawks in a half-time lead of 8-0 over Green Forest.

Pea Ridge Fire Chief Harold Hurd posed with Barney, a Dalmatian that is the mascot of the Pea Ridge Volunteer Fire Department. The dog is owned by Danny Hickman.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 17 No. 40

Wednesday, Oct. 6, 1982

Four thefts of property in Pea Ridge were reported this week to police, according to city marshal Loyd Pifer, including a 1974 Ford Mustang stolen from the front of the Darrell Bone residence.

Bob Anderson, resident manager for the Beaver Lake Corps of Engineers, told the attendees of Pea Ridge Christian Men's Prayer breakfast that Beaver Lake is completing its "biggest year we've ever had" with about five million visits.

The Pea Ridge 4-H Club and first grade class will present the program for Monday's regular meeting of the Pea Ridge PTA in the school cafeteria.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 27 No. 40

Thursday, Oct. 8, 1992

Pea Ridge Police Chief Art Croswell presented the first of a series of information meetings on a Neighborhood Crime Watch program.

Volunteers from members agencies of the Pea Ridge United Fund will conduct a door-to-door residential solicitation Saturday morning.

Pea Ridge Lions Club president Larry Widdifield hailed the fourth annual International Mule Jump as a total success under a perfect fall sky. Powder River owned by Kenny Vaught of Crane, Mo., jumped 67 inches to win first place.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 37 No. 40

Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2002

Trucks and equipment with little blue globes on the doors have been cropping up all over Pea Ridge this month. They mean that the process of connecting this little community to the high-tech world of digital and fiber optics communication has begun. A representative for Cox Communications said Cox is replacing virtually all cable in Pea Ridge.

Senior Eillisa Nuno was crowned homecoming queen at ceremonies before the Pea Ridge Blackhawks game against Hartford Friday. The Blackhawks won 26-0.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 47 No. 40

Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2012

The annual Northeast Benton County Volunteer Fire Department turkey shoot and rib cookoff drew a big crowd Saturday.

A McDonald County, Mo., judge ruled the two sentences for Danny Kay Thomas should run consecutively and not concurrently saying he didn't agree with the jury's sentence of 13 years for second-degree murder and three years for armed criminal action. Associate Circuit Court Judge John LePage made his ruling immediately following arguments by Newton County Prosecuting Attorney Jake Skouby and Ross Rhoades, defense attorney. Thomas was found guilty of killing Darrell Bone, 54.

Members of the Blackhawk drum line are putting in extra time practicing and they have a "coach" who is helping them. Zane Harrod, a member of the Razorback marching band, spends Wednesday afternoons coaching the drummers of the Blackhawk band.