Beef, Noodle and Vegetable Skillet

Recipe from the kitchen of Florence Poe

The Poe Collection

1 C. (8 oz.) ground beef

¼ tsp. dried Thyme leaves

1 C. onion, chopped

3 C. water

2 beef bouillon cubes

1 (12 oz.) jar mushroom gravy

8 oz. Medium egg noodles

1 (16 oz.) bag frozen vegetables

½ C. sour cream

Cook the beef and onion until almost done. Add the water, bouillon, gravy, and thyme. Bring to a boil, stirring often. Stir in the frozen vegetables and noodles. Bring to a boil, then lower the heat, cover, and simmer for about 10 minutes, or until the noodles are tender, stirring now and then. Remove from heat and stir in the sour cream. Serve as is.

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected]