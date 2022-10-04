Primary hosted ‘Grand’ event

TIMES photographs by Annette Beard

"The Grand Event" at the Pea Ridge Primary School Friday, Sept. 23, celebrated grandparents as they were invited to share breakfast of muffins and fruit with their grandchildren. Dino and Sharon Collins joined their granddaughter, McKenna Collins, 7, Friday morning.

"The Grand Event" at the Pea Ridge Primary School Friday, Sept. 23, celebrated grandparents as they were invited to share breakfast of muffins and fruit with their grandchildren. Ronnie and Peggy David, center, joined their grandson for breakfast.

"The Grand Event" at the Pea Ridge Primary School Friday, Sept. 23, celebrated grandparents as they were invited to share breakfast of muffins and fruit with their grandchildren. Donna Nichols and her grandson shared a special time Friday morning.

"The Grand Event" at the Pea Ridge Primary School Friday, Sept. 23, celebrated grandparents as they were invited to share breakfast of muffins and fruit with their grandchildren. Teacher Courtney Woodward photographed grandparents and their students at the Photo Booth display. Maveric Blood, 6, was joined by his grandmother, Dianna Stidham of Gravette who said she left home at 6:30 a.m. to attend the event.

"We are very excited about the enthusiasm of our grandparents at Pea Ridge Primary," said Dana Tabor, executive director of teaching and learning. "The Grand Event" at the Pea Ridge Primary School Friday, Sept. 23, celebrated grandparents as they were invited to share breakfast of muffins and fruit with their grandchildren. More than 600 grandparents participated in the event.

"The Grand Event" at the Pea Ridge Primary School Friday, Sept. 23, celebrated grandparents as they were invited to share breakfast of muffins and fruit with their grandchildren. Hundreds of grandparents and their grandchildren stood in line outside the Primary School waiting for the doors to open at 7:30 a.m.

"The Grand Event" at the Pea Ridge Primary School Friday, Sept. 23, celebrated grandparents as they were invited to share breakfast of muffins and fruit with their grandchildren. Muffins, made by students at Pea Ridge Junior High, were featured.

"The Grand Event" at the Pea Ridge Primary School Friday, Sept. 23, celebrated grandparents as they were invited to share breakfast of muffins and fruit with their grandchildren. Teacher Courtney Woodward took photographs of grandparents and their grandchildren Friday morning. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

