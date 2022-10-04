Previous winners of the Pea Ridge Mule Jump

1989 -- First Mule Jump

Under 51"

1st -- Dolly, Jeff Wiltgen, Garfield

2nd -- Bucky, Jim Martin, Barnsdall, Okla.

3rd -- Blue, John Higgins Jr., Kansas City, Mo.

51" and above

1st -- 72" Sunny, Don Sams, Barnstall,Okla.

2nd -- Nut-N-Honey, John Higgins Sr., Kansas City, Mo.

3rd -- Frosty, Negel Hall, Pea Ridge

1990 -- 2nd Mule Jump

Under 51"

1st -- 61" Sunny, Don Sams, Barnsdall, Okla.

2nd -- Kate, Gary Tisler, Seligman, Mo.

3rd -- Missy, Don Shockley, Pineville, Mo.

51" and above

1st -- 65 1/2" Chiquita, Jerry Villines, Coffeyville, Kan.

2nd -- 62 1/2" Frosty, Negel Hall, Pea Ridge

3rd -- Dipstick, Jerry Villines, Coffeyville, Kan.

1991 -- 3rd Mule Jump

Under 51"

1st -- Rubin, Connie Selph, Prairie Grove

2nd -- Maggie, Kent Coffee, Bentonville

3rd -- Missy, Donald Shockley, Jane, Mo.

4th -- Sunny, Don Sams, Barnsdall, Okla.

51" and above

1st -- 65" Frosty, Negel Hall, Pea Ridge

2nd -- Sissy, Beaver Blackfoot

3rd -- Powder River, Kelly Vaught, Crane, Mo.

4th -- Sonny, Todd Lux, Kansas City, Kan.

1992

Under 51"

1st -- 58" Sunny, Don Sams

2nd -- 54" Little Red, Beaver Blackfox, Kansas, Okla

3rd -- 52" Sarah, A.E. Andrews, Barnsdale, Okla.

51" and above

1st -- 67" Powder River, Kenny Vaughn, Crane, Mo.

2nd -- 66" Frosty, Negel Hall, Pea Ridge

3rd -- 62" Willy, Beaver Blackfox, Kansas, Okla.

4th -- 62" Rivers, Loyd Hawley, Prairie Grove

1993

Under 51"

1st -- 60" Sonny, Don Sams, Barnsdall, Okla.

2nd -- Sarah, E. Andrews, Barnsdall, Okla.

3rd -- Red, Bever Blackfox, Kansas, Okla.

51" and above

1st -- 60" Powder River, Kenny Vaughn, Crane, Mo.

2nd -- Willie, Beaver Blackfox, Kansas, Okla.

3rd -- Sissy, O.E. Andrews, Barnsdall, Okla.

Green Mule Jump

1st -- Frosty,Negel Hall, Pea Ridge

2nd -- Babe, Beaver Blackfox, Kansas, Okla.

3rd -- Rose, Linda Barnes, Rogers

1994

Under 51"

1st -- 56" by Sonny, Beaver Blackfox

2nd -- 54" Little Red, Beaver Blackfox

3rd -- 54" Sahra, Don Sams, Barnsdall, Okla.

51" and above

1st -- Sweet Willy, Beaver Blackfox of Kansas, Okla.

2nd -- Becky, Beaver Blackfox

3rd -- Ebony, Don Shockley

Green Jump

1st -- Gus, Don Sams

2nd -- Becky, Beaver Blackfox

3rd -- Cougar, Jerry Lovell

1995

Under 51"

1st -- Sonny, Beaver Blackfox

2nd -- Little Red, Beaver Blackfox

3rd -- Missy, Tyler Shockley

51" and above

1st -- Sonny owned by Fran Blackfox

2nd -- Willie, Beaver Blackfox

3rd -- Gus, Don Sams

Green Jump

1st -- Gus, Don Sams

2nd -- Red, Boop Williams

3rd -- Molly, Larren O'Leary

1996

Under 51"

1st -- 48" Heather Harrison of Skiatook, Okla.

2nd -- Tyler Shockley, Powell, Mo.

51" and above

1st -- Don Sams, Barndsall, Okla.

2nd -- Becki O'Brien, Anderson, Mo.

3rd -- Joe Sams, Anderson, Mo.

Green Jump

1st -- Yeargain Bequette, Pineville, Mo.

2nd -- Joe Sams, Anderson, Mo.

3rd -- Don Shockley, Powell, Mo.

1997

Under 51"

1st -- Craig Johnson, Hurley,Mo.

2nd -- Heather Harrison, Skiatook,Mo.

3rd -- Kendall Harrison, Skiatook,Mo

51" and above

1st -- Mike Clark

2nd -- Don Sams, Barnsdall, Okla.

3rd -- Becky O'Brien, Goodman, Mo.

Green Jump

1st -- Boop Williams, Skiatook, Okla.

2nd -- Kendall Harrison, Skiatook, Okla.

3rd -- Mike O'Brien, Skiatook, Okla.

1998 -- 10th annual Mule Jump, Oct. 3

Under 51"

1st -- Don Sams, Barnsdall, Okla.

2nd -- Tyler Shockley

3rd -- Andy Hale

51" and above

1st -- Don Sams, Barnsdall, Okla.

2nd -- Becki O'Brien, Goodman, Mo.

3rd -- Andy Hale

Green Jump

1st -- Don Sams, Barnsdall, Okla.

2nd -- Andy Hale

3rd -- Paul Krull

1999

Under 51"

1st -- Missy, Tyler Shockley

2nd -- Treata, Vanessa O'Brien

3rd -- no entry

51" and above

1st -- Red, Boop Williams

2nd -- Cody, Maranda O'Brien

3rd -- Jethro, Becki O'Brien

Green Jump

1st -- Sugar, Philip Cottrell

2nd -- Molly, Paul Krull

3rd -- Sims, Joe Sams

2000

Under 51"

1st -- 46" Miss Red, Don Marchant

2nd -- Missy, Don Shockley

3rd -- Dolly, Thomas Smith

51" and above

1st -- 48" Jethro, Becky O'Brien

2nd -- Molly, Cecil Troy Jr.

3rd -- Red, Boop Williams

2001

Under 51"

1st -- 40" Miss Red, Seth Daniels

2nd -- Missy, Kilby Shockley

3rd -- Willie, Andrew Call

51" and above

1st -- 58" Radar, Mike Call, Henly, Mo.

2nd -- Willie B., Carl Chism, Colcord, Okla.

2002

Under 51"

1st -- 48" Miss Red, Seth Daniels, Springdale, Ark.

2nd -- 46" Missy, Kilby Shockley, Powell, Mo.

3rd -- 32" Black Jack, Courtney Thomas, Exeter, Mo.

51" and above

1st -- 46" Jethro, Becki O'Brien, Goodman, Mo.

2nd -- 42" Jake, Jim Womack, Noel, Mo.

3rd -- 40" Pete, Roger Stark, Rogers, Ark.

2003

Under 51"

1st -- 53 1/2" Buddy, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.

2nd -- Mule, Don Marchant, Elm Springs, Ark.

3rd -- Missy, Kilby Shockley, Powell, Mo.

51" and above

1st -- Bocephus 47 1/2," Rodney Hayes, Lathrop, Mo.

2nd -- Three-way tie:

• Rooster, Becki O'Brien, Goodman, Mo.

• Ribbon, Don Woolard, Powell, Mo.

• Penny, Danielle Kepler, Lathrop, Mo.

First Pro Jump

1st -- 62 1/2" Big Red, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.

2nd -- 60" Mr. T, Tes Friend

3rd -- 58" Willie, Andy Hale, Green Forest, Ark.

2004

Under 51"

1st -- 48" Buddy, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.

2nd -- 47" Miss Red, Amy Bitely

3rd -- 46" tie -- Moses, Adam Foster & Missy, Kilby Shockley

51" and above

1st -- 56" Rosie, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.

2nd -- 54" Babes, Jerry Nelson, Liberty, Mo.

3rd -- 51" tie --

• Foxie, Ronnie Smith, Garfield

• Apple Jack, Andy Murphy, Ozark, Ark.

• George, Rodney Hayes, Lathrop, Mo.

Pro jump

1st -- 65.5" Missy, Steve Foster, Front Royal, Va.

2nd -- 62.5" Ruby Tuesday, John Higgins Jr., Greentop, Mo.

3rd -- 60" Red, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.

2005

Under 51"

48" Missy, Kilby Shockley (only entrant)

51" and above

1st -- 55" Rosie, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.

2nd tie --

• 45.5" Rooster, Becki O'Bien

• Willie, Mike Call, Finley, Mo.

Pro Jump

1st -- 65.5" -- Red, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.

2nd -- 62.5" Ruby Tuesday, John Higgins Jr.

3rd -- 60" Mr. T, Tes Friend

2006

Under 51"

1st -- Missy, Kilby Shockley, Powell, Mo.

2nd -- Buckwheat, Alexa Higgins, Greentop, Mo.

3rd -- Handsome Ransom, Joe Sams, Anderson, Mo.

51" and above

1st -- Penny, Danielle Kelpher, Lathrop, Mo.

2nd -- Babes, Jerry Nelson, Liberty, Mo.

3rd -- Foxy, Ronnie Smith, Avoca, Ark.

Pro Jump

1st -- Red, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.

• Ruby Tuesday, John Higgins Jr., Greentop, Mo.

• Rosie, Rodney Harris, Lathrop, Mo.

2007

Under 51"

1st -- 38" Missy, Seth Shockley, Powell, Mo.

51" and above

1st -- Scardy Cat, John Higgins , Jr., Greentop, Mo.

2nd -- Molly B., Ashley Moss, Southern Arkansas University, Magnolia, Ark.

3rd -- 4-way tie:

• Foxy, Ronnie Smith, Avoca

• Penny, Dixie Hayes, Lathrop, Mo.

• George, Rodney Hayes, Lathrop, Mo.

• Colleen, John Higgins, Jr., Greentop, Mo.

Pro Jump

1st -- 60" Red, Kenny Friend, Plato, Mo.

2nd -- Radar, Mike Call, Henley, Mo.

3rd -- Tie

• Baxter, Jerry Nelson, Liberty, Mo.

• Ruby Tuesday, John Higgins, Jr., Greentop, Mo.

2008

Under 51"

1st -- Willie, Mike Call, Union, Mo.

2nd -- Missy, Seth Shockley, Powell, Mo

51" and above

1st -- Babe, Jerry Nelson, Liberty, Mo.

2nd -- Molly, Cecil Troy Sr., Pea Ridge

3rd -- Ragin' Rooster, Becki O'Brien, Goodman, Mo.

Pro Jump

1st -- 63" Tie

• Maggie Who, Kenny Vaught

• Radar, Mike Call, Union, Mo.

2nd -- Peach Hu, Lindsey Vaught

2009

Under 51"

1st -- 38" Buckwheat, John Higgins Jr., Greentop, Mo.

2nd -- Missy, Seth Shockley, Powell, Mo.

51" and above

1st -- 51" Babes, Jerry Nelson, Liberty, Mo.

2nd -- 46" Molly B, Sunny Wilxoc, Southern Arkansas University, Magnolia, Ark.

3rd -- Tied:

• Carry, Don Shockley, Powell, Mo.

• Molly Frances, Cecil Troy, Pea Ridge

• Joe's Kit, Joe Sams, Anderson, Mo.

Pro Jump

1st -- 56" Radar, Mike Call, Henley, Mo.

2nd -- 54" Tied:

• Dan, J.R. Fletcher, Jacket, Mo.

• Baxter, Jerry Nelson, Liberty, Mo.

• Scatty Cat, John Higgins, Jr., Greentop, Mo.

2010

Under 51"

1st -- 50" Albert, Jerry Menees, Scott City, Mo.

2nd -- Bucky, Becky Menees, Scott City, Mo.

3rd -- Buckwheat, John Higgins III, Greentop, Mo.

51" and above

1st -- 51" Babes, Jerry Nelson, Parkville, Mo.

2nd -- 51" Snowball, Jerry Menees, Scott City, Mo.

3rd -- 48" Jasper, Levi Gooder, Pineville, Mo.

Pro Jump

1st -- 63" Maggie Who, Kenny Vaught, Crane, Mo.

2nd -- 60" Radar, Mike Call, Henley, Mo.

3rd -- 60" Southern Peaches, Kenny Vaught, Crane, Mo.

2011

Mule Jump, 51" and under

1st -- 51" Albert, Jerry Menees, Scott City, Mo.

2nd -- Hurricane, Cody Hanners, Patton, Mo.

3rd -- Bucky, Andy Miller, Scott City, Mo.

Mule Jump, 51" and over

1st -- 51" Misty, Cody Hanners, Patton, Mo.

2nd -- Babes (40 years), Jerry Nelson, Parkville, Mo.

3rd -- Lady, Alexa Higgins, Greentop, Mo.

Pro Jump

1st -- 65" Radar, Mike Call

2nd-- Dan, J.R. Fletcher

3rd -- Scatty Cat, John Higgins Jr.

2012

Mules 51" and under (not split)

1st -- Billie, Carrie Thurman, Siloam Springs, Ark.

2nd -- Festus, Jesse Hayworth, Washburn, Mo.

3rd -- Bonita, Ginny Jeffries, owned by Jerry Nelson, Parkville, Mo.

John Mules, 51" and over

1st -- Jess, Jerry Nelson, Parkville, Mo.

2nd -- Comet, Becki Payne, owned by Patsy Summer, Pryor, Okla.

3rd -- Ragin' Rooster, Chandler Payne, Pryor, Okla.

Mollies, 51" and over

1st -- Carry, Tyler Shockley, Powell, Mo.

2nd -- Nettie Jones, Chris Bennett, owned by Pamela Box, Heavener, Okla.

3rd -- Socks, Don Shockley, Powell, Mo.

Mule Jump, 51" and over

1st -- Rosey, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.

2nd -- Babes , Jerry Nelson, Parkville, Mo.

3rd -- Molly Frances, Cecil Troy, Pea Ridge

Mule Jump, 51" and under

1st -- Bonita, Jerry Nelson

2nd -- Buckwheat, Alexa Higgins

3rd -- Billie, Carrie Thurman

Pro Jump

1st -- 60" Radar, Mike Call

2nd -- Red, Kenny Friend

3rd -- Scatty Cat, John Higgins

2013

Jump, under 51 inches

1st-- tie

• Billy, Carrie Thurman, Siloam Springs, Ark., 36" tie

• Lady Killer, Billy Nelson, Cameron, Mo., 36" tie

3rd -- Ginger, J.B. Payne, Pryor, Okla., 35"

Mule jump, 51 inches and over

1st -- Molly Francis, Cecil Troy Sr., Pea Ridge

2nd -- Diesel, Alex Jeffries, Cameron, Mo.

3rd --Lady, John Higgins III, Greentop, Mo.

Mule Jump, Pro

1st -- Radar, Mike Call, Henley, Mo. 62"

2nd -- Dan, Junior Fletcher, Jacket, Mo. 60"

3rd -- Baxter, Jerry Nelson, Cameron, Mo. 55"

2014 -- Jump cancelled due to rain and flooding

2015

Jump, under 51 inches

1st -- Billie, Carrie Thurman, Siloam Springs, Ark., 32"

2nd -- Chuck, Billy Nelson, Cameron, Mo. 29"

3rd -- Lady Killer, Cyndi Nelson, Cameron, Mo., 27"

Mule jump, 51 inches and over

1st -- 42" Rooster, shown by Maranda Stites, owned by Becki Payne, Pryor, Okla.

2nd -- 40" Comet, shown and owned by Colleen Byrn, Afton, Okla.

3rd -- 37" Kit, Joe Sams, Anderson, Mo.

Mule Jump, Pro

1st -- Sadie, Les Clancy, Ozark. Mo. 64.5"

2nd -- Radar, Mike McCall, Hurley, Mo.

3rd -- Baxter, Jerry Nelson, Cameron, Mo.

2016

Jump, under 51 inches

1st -- Sissy, Allison Byrn, Patsy Summer, Afton, Okla. 35"

2nd -- Ginger, Becki Payne, Pryor, Okla. 32"

Mule jump, 51 inches and over

1st -- Miss Kitty, William Nelson, Cameron, Mo. 52"

2nd, tie -- Ragin' Rooster, Maranda Stites, Pea Ridge 51"

2nd, tie -- Grasshopper, Ryan Pope, Ozark, Mo. 51"

Mule Jump, Pro

(started at 40")

1st -- Sadie, Les Clancy, Ozark, Mo., 63"

2nd -- Radar, Mike Call, Henley, Mo. 60"

3rd -- Peaches, Les Clancy, Ozark, Mo. 57"

2017

Jump, under 51 inches

1st -- Gintle Ginger, Becki Sams, Vinita, Okla.

2nd -- Sissy, Colleen Gambriel, Afton, Okla. 28"

3rd -- Mighty Mouse, Callie Cope, Seligman, Mo. 25"

Mule jump, 51 inches and over

1st -- Bulls Eye, Ronnie Smith, Avoca, Ark.

2nd -- Rooster, Maranda Stites, Pea Ridge

3rd -- Clover, Rick McCrary, Pea Ridge 45"

Mule Jump, Pro

(started at 45")

1st -- Sadie, Les Clancy, Ozark, Mo., 63"

2nd -- Radar, Mike Call, Henley, Mo., 62"

3rd -- Dan, Doug Fletcher, Jacket, Mo., 60"

2018

Mule Jump, 51" and over

1st -- Bulls Eye, Ronnie Smith, Avoca, 45"

2nd -- Rooster, Maranda Stites, Pea Ridge, 43"

3rd -- Kit, Roxanne Malchow, Adair, Okla., 42.5"

Mule Jump, Under 51"

1st -- Mighty Mouse, Callie Cope, 30"

2nd -- Gentle Ginger, Becki Sams, Vinita, Okla., 30"

Pro Jump

1t -- Sadie, Les Clancy, Ozark, Mo., 61.5"

2nd -- Three-way tie:

• Pedro, Richie Dement, Centerville, Mo., 60"

• Red, Rodney Hayes, Lathrop, Mo., 60"

• Dan, Doug Fletcher, Seligman, Mo., 60"

2019

Mule Jump, Under 51"

1st -- Gentle Ginger, Becki Sams, Big Cabin, Okla., 25"

(but kept going until 33")

2nd -- Kanga, Heather Lutke, Big Cabin, Okla.

3rd -- Chuckie, William Jeffries, Cameron, Mo.

Mule Jump, 51" and Over (29, 34, 39, 44,

1st -- Maverick, Doug Fletcher, Seligman, Mo. 52"

2nd -- Cotton, Deb Brown, Port Huron, Mich., 48"

3rd -- Bullseye, Ronnie Smith, Avoca

Mule Pro Jump

1st -- Dan, Doug Fletcher, J.R. Fletcher, Seligman, Mo. 60"

2nd -- Sadie, Les Clancy, Ozark, Mo. 60"

3rd -- Pedro, Ritchie Dement, Centerville, Mo. 58"

2020 - canceled due to covid-19 pandemic

2021

Mule Jump, under 51"

1st -- Bonita, Cyndi Nelson, Cameron, Mo.

2nd -- Kanga, Chett Malchow, Adair, Okla.

3rd -- Gentle Ginger, Becki Sams-Benham, Adair, Okla.

Mule Jump, 51" and over

1st -- Halo, Heather Lutke, Big Cabin, Okla, 48"

2nd -- Dexter, Jerry Nelson, Cameron, Mo., 48"

3rd -- Joe's Kit, Patsy Summes, Becki ams-Benham, Vinita, Okla.

3rd -- Gus, Boomer Baugh, Carthage, Mo.

Mule Pro Jump

1st -- Pedro, Richie Dement, Centerville, Mo., 56"

2nd -- Miss Kitty, Cyndi Nelson, Cameron, Mo., 55"

3rd -- Maverick, Doug Fletcher, Seligman, Mo., 51"

3rd -- Dan, Doug Fletcher, Seligman, Mo, 53"