Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, Oct. 10

Breakfast: Mini cinnis, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: BBQ rib patty, baked beans, Cole slaw, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, salsa, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Bean & beef burrito, cheese/salsa, tossed salad, broccoli w/ ranch, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Breakfast: Nutri Grain bar, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, whole grain role, Craisins or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, Oct. 13

Breakfast: French toast sticks, syrup cup, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, baby carrots w/ ranch, potato wedges, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, Oct. 14

NO SCHOOL

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.