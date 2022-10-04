Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, Oct. 10
Breakfast: Mini cinnis, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: BBQ rib patty, baked beans, Cole slaw, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, salsa, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Bean & beef burrito, cheese/salsa, tossed salad, broccoli w/ ranch, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Breakfast: Nutri Grain bar, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, whole grain role, Craisins or fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, Oct. 13
Breakfast: French toast sticks, syrup cup, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, baby carrots w/ ranch, potato wedges, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk
Friday, Oct. 14
NO SCHOOL
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
