Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Sunday, Sept. 4

1:36 a.m. A resident of Hayden Road reported a missing person -- a 24-year-old female. As a result of the investigation, the young woman was found safe on Sept. 8 in Alma and returned home.

3:02 p.m. A resident of Parnell Street reported criminal mischief involving someone breaking glass out of living room windows.

Thursday, Sept. 15

4:20 p.m. A resident of Woods Street reported theft of an adult-sized Schwinn Meridan Tricycle. On Sept. 22, the bike was recovered with information received from an anonymous tip.

Wednesday, Sept. 22

5:55 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Hazelton Road in reference to a physical disturbance. Police found a male attempting to cut his wrists, restrained him, and called for medics. He was combative with medics while being treated and transported to a hospital. A female victim was transported to the hospital where she was treated, then released. As a result of the investigation, police applied for a warrant for the arrest of Matthew Marlow, 36, Pea Ridge, in connection with felony kidnapping; felony second-degree domestic battery; felony aggravated assault on a family/household member; felony residential burglary; first-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

Thursday, Sept. 29

11:58 a.m. A resident of Alder Street reported financial identity fraud in reference to someone opening a bank account fraudulently in his name.