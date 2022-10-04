Pea Ridge Police Dept. monthly report

August 2022
Call^Count^Prev. Mon.^YTD
911 hang up/ open line^6^4^41
Abandon vehicle/ parking complaint^0^1^8
Abduction- family/non-family^0^0^0
Agency assist^5^12^93
Alarm^2^0^66
Vicious animal / bite^4^4^30
Animal call^25^26^187
Assault/ battery^2^1^7
Attempted suicide/ suicide threats^4^4^17
Breaking or entering^2^3^13
Burglary^7^8^24
Business check^1^0^3
Civil call^9^13^54
Commercial fire alarm^1^0^3
Criminal mischief^4^2^19
Death investigation^0^1^4
Disturbance^13^14^90
Emergency message^0^0^1
Environmental^0^0^0
Extra patrol^608^441^2442
Follow up^38^21^176
Fraud/ forgery^2^4^27
Gun shots^1^0^3
Harassment/ harassing communications^0^0^0
Informational^38^54^275
Investigation^4^1^18
Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^0^0
Lost/found property^7^4^37
Missing person adult^2^2^5
Missing person juvenile^5^5^22
Motorist assist^3^2^20
MVC w/entrapment^0^0^0
MVC w/injury^0^0^5
MVC wo/injury^17^13^106
Narcotics investigation^0^1^3
Noise complaint^0^7^26
Other^6^2^24
Overdose^1^0^6
Prowler^0^1^6
Public assist^7^4^53
Pursuit^0^0^2
Rape/sexual assault^0^0^7
Reckless driver^23^14^112
Residential structure fire^1^0^6
Road hazard^10^1^34
Sex offender investigation^0^0^0
Stolen vehicle^0^0^0
Suspicious circumstance^0^0^1
Theft^22^29^126
Threats^6^6^42
Traffic stop^9^8^42
Trespassing^245^319^1801
Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^6^6^31
Unlock^2^1^11
Warrant service/felony^3^3^22
Warrant service/misdemeanor^2^1^14
Welfare check^53^60^396
Total^1,219^1,125^6,678
•••
Misdemeanor Criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^15^103
Warnings-^0^13
Warrant arrests-^53^370
City ordinance-^4^33
Misdemeanor Traffic^Month^YTD
Citations-^36^247
Warnings-^204^1,482
Verbal-^0^0
City ordinance-^5^36
Felony Criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^4^27
Warrant arrests-^2^13
Agency Assists^6^65
New Cases^115^755
Traffic Stops^245^1,765