Pea Ridge Police Dept. monthly report

Monthly report by From Pea Ridge Police Dept. | October 4, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.

August 2022

Call^Count^Prev. Mon.^YTD

911 hang up/ open line^6^4^41

Abandon vehicle/ parking complaint^0^1^8

Abduction- family/non-family^0^0^0

Agency assist^5^12^93

Alarm^2^0^66

Vicious animal / bite^4^4^30

Animal call^25^26^187

Assault/ battery^2^1^7

Attempted suicide/ suicide threats^4^4^17

Breaking or entering^2^3^13

Burglary^7^8^24

Business check^1^0^3

Civil call^9^13^54

Commercial fire alarm^1^0^3

Criminal mischief^4^2^19

Death investigation^0^1^4

Disturbance^13^14^90

Emergency message^0^0^1

Environmental^0^0^0

Extra patrol^608^441^2442

Follow up^38^21^176

Fraud/ forgery^2^4^27

Gun shots^1^0^3

Harassment/ harassing communications^0^0^0

Informational^38^54^275

Investigation^4^1^18

Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^0^0

Lost/found property^7^4^37

Missing person adult^2^2^5

Missing person juvenile^5^5^22

Motorist assist^3^2^20

MVC w/entrapment^0^0^0

MVC w/injury^0^0^5

MVC wo/injury^17^13^106

Narcotics investigation^0^1^3

Noise complaint^0^7^26

Other^6^2^24

Overdose^1^0^6

Prowler^0^1^6

Public assist^7^4^53

Pursuit^0^0^2

Rape/sexual assault^0^0^7

Reckless driver^23^14^112

Residential structure fire^1^0^6

Road hazard^10^1^34

Sex offender investigation^0^0^0

Stolen vehicle^0^0^0

Suspicious circumstance^0^0^1

Theft^22^29^126

Threats^6^6^42

Traffic stop^9^8^42

Trespassing^245^319^1801

Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^6^6^31

Unlock^2^1^11

Warrant service/felony^3^3^22

Warrant service/misdemeanor^2^1^14

Welfare check^53^60^396

Total^1,219^1,125^6,678

•••

Misdemeanor Criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests-^15^103

Warnings-^0^13

Warrant arrests-^53^370

City ordinance-^4^33

Misdemeanor Traffic^Month^YTD

Citations-^36^247

Warnings-^204^1,482

Verbal-^0^0

City ordinance-^5^36

Felony Criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests-^4^27

Warrant arrests-^2^13

Agency Assists^6^65

New Cases^115^755

Traffic Stops^245^1,765

Print Headline: Pea Ridge Police Dept.

