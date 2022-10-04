OPINION: It’s ranking time!

With a month left for the respective sporting regular seasons, the leaders are beginning to come more into focus.

The latest cross-country polls have the boy's team in the second position in state, far ahead of third-place Gravette. They are narrowly behind DeQueen, though if you figure in the stats from the Chili Pepper meet, it would seem that Pea Ridge would now have a slight lead on DeQueen.

The volleyball girls are looking good with but one loss on their conference schedule, trailing only Shiloh in northwest Arkansas.

I believe the cross-country girls will get a big boost in their ranking when the freshmen move up to run varsity at the state meet. They are a dark-horse team just waiting to break out.

5A West

Football standings

Besides the Hawks' loss at Dardanelle, there were three other games on the 5A West schedule last week.

Farmington had an easy time with Alma, with the Cards pounding the Airedales 43-8. Shiloh obliterated Clarksville 57-13 last week, but oddly enough, they dropped out of the top ranked spot among 5A football teams. Finally, Prairie Grove shocked 5A pundits by taking down Harrison in a see-saw game, 46-40.

This week, Pea Ridge stays on the road, this time visiting another riverside town, Alma. Alma suffered their first loss of the year vs. Farmington last week and will be spoiling for a comeback. Farmington hosts Dardanelle in a game with Shiloh facing a stern test with Harrison coming to play in Springdale. Finally, Clarksville will continue to not catch a break with the Prairie Grove Tigers coming to town.

MaxPreps has made Pea Ridge a 14-point underdog to Alma, with Harrison a three-touchdown underdog to Shiloh. Farmington is a three-touchdown favorite to beat Dardanelle, with Shiloh a 45-point favorite to crush Clarksville.

5A West Football standings

Shiloh^2-0

Prairie Grove^2-0

Harrison^1-1

Farmington^1-1

Alma^1-1

Dardanelle^1-1

Pea Ridge^0-2

Clarksville^0-2

4A-1 Volleyball standings

Shiloh^9-0

Pea Ridge^8-1

Farmington^6-3

Gravette^5-4

Prairie Grove^5-4

Huntsville^4-5

Gentry^3-6

Berryville^3-6

Arkansas 5A

Cross country

rankings

Boys

1. DeQueen ^52

2. Pea Ridge^64

3. Gravette^118

4. LR Episcopal^146

5. Farmington^218

6. Heber Springs^225

7. Shiloh^243

8. Berryville^299

9. Pottsville^311

10. Waldron^318

11. Clarksville^340

12. Hope^364

13. LR eStem^369

14. Lonoke^326

15. Magnolia^383

16. Gentry^427

17. Huntsville^441

18. Nashville^444

19. Prairie Grove^483

20. Ozark^537

Girls

1. LR Episcopal^54

2.Gravette^61

3.Harding^135

4.Shiloh^182

5.Clarksville^185

6.Pea Ridge^187

7.Pottsville^203

8.DeQueen^231

9.Prairie Grove^248

10.Berryville^268

11.Arkadelphia^279

12.LR Robinson^287

13.LR Pulaski^294

14.Heber Springs^308

15.Magnolia^314

16.Waldron^458

17.Stutgart^470

18.Hope^485

19.Crossett^503

20.LR eStem^579

MaxPreps/CBS poll

5A Football

Oct. 5, 2022

1. Robinson^4-1

2. Magnolia^5-0

3. Shiloh^4-1

4. LR Mills^6-0

5. Wynne^4-1

6. LR Parkview^3-2

7. Famington^3-2

8. Pine Bluff^4-1

9. Camden^4-1

10. Hot Springs^3-2

11. Prairie Grove^4-1

12. Valley View^4-1

13. Batesville^4-1

14. Nettleton^4-1

15. Beebe^4-1

16. Harrison^3-2

17. White Hall^2-3

18. Morrilton^3-2

19. Alma^4-1

20. Southside Batesville^3-2

21. Maumelle^2-3

22. Dardanelle^3-2

23. Vilonia^1-4

24. PB Watson Chapel^1-5

25. HS Lakeside^0-5

26. Pea Ridge^2-3

27. Texarkana^1-4

28. Forrest City^0-5

29. Hope^1-4

30. Brookland^1-4

31. Clarksville^0-5

32. DeQueen^0-5

33. Paragould^1-4

•••

Editor's note: John McGee, an award-winning columnist, sports writer and art teacher at Pea Ridge elementary schools, writes a regular sports column for The TIMES. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. He can be contacted through The TIMES at [email protected]