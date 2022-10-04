Obituary for the Oct. 5, 2022, edition of The Pea Ridge TIMES

Steve Edward Bassham

Steve Edward Bassham, 89, of Rogers, Ark., died Sept. 27, 2022. He was born Dec. 27, 1932, in Mountainburg, Ark., to David Clarence Bassham and Jessie E. Young Bassham.

He was a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and was respected and loved by all who knew him.

He was a builder for many years, but went to work for Southwestern Bell in 1957 in Ft. Smith and later retired in 1986 in Rogers. He served in the National Guard 39MP Co. in Ft. Smith for 10 years and then transferred to the Air National Guard where he served as the communication commander. He was honored with Commander of the Year in 1971 for the State of Arkansas, then retired from the Guard as a Lt. Colonel in 1986. After retirement he worked as a remodel carpenter and then became a striper guide on Beaver Lake, even winning a National Striper Tournament in 1991. He loved to hunt and fish and was blessed with many years of his hobbies.

He was a member of the Pleasant Hills Baptist Church in Rogers where he served as the building and grounds director.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Archie; and a sister, Georgia.

Survivors are his wife of 70 years, Bettye Bassham, whom he married Feb. 16, 1952; Steve Bassham (Jayne) of Ft. Worth, Texas, Joseph Bassham (Lora) of Rogers, Ark., and Kelley Smith (Tim) of Rogers, Ark.; brother, David Bassham (Janet) of Greenwood, Ark.; sister, Brenda Moses of Alma, Ark.; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.

A fellowship of family and friends will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 6 in Pleasant Hills Baptist Church in Rogers.

A celebration of Steve's life will start at 5 p.m. after the fellowship with Pastor Ben Rowell.

There will be dinner to follow.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.