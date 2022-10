Courtesy photograph

Grand opening and ribbon cutting was held Friday, Sept. 9, for Legacy Tea and More at 1026 Slack St. Owner Kayla Deann was joined by several city and community leaders for the event. The tea room is closed on Sunday and Monday and open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday.